NFL Highest Earners On Instagram List Revealed, Tom Brady Does NOT Top The List

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes II and Odell Beckham Jr are amongst the most popular NFL stars today. While they are known for their skill on the field, NFL athletes are some of the highest-paid people in the world. A recent report looks at how much NFL stars earn through social media, listing how much stars like Brady make per sponsored post.

NFL PLAYER MONEY MADE (USD) PER POST Odell Bekham Jr $58,699 Tom Brady $38,853 Russell Wilson $20,562 Cam Newton $20,082 Patrick Mahomes $18,837 Rob Gronkowski $18,268 JJ Watt $16,630 Antonio Brown $15,320 Juju Smith-Schuster $14,062 Ezekiel Elliott $12,002

While many would expect seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady to top the list, Beckham leads the list with a large margin, younger stars like Mahomes falling under the $20,000 category. While there are multiple quarterbacks on the list, it is a wide receiver like Beckham who earns more than $58,000 per post. As per reports, the data was put together by Pickswise’s Instagram Rich List. The calculations are reportedly carried out by a social marketing company Hypeauditor, which uses some application programming interface to calculate the final numbers, along with analyzing older paid posts.

Beckham, 28, will earn $15.7 million for the 2021 season. Earning around $981,200 per game, he would have to post 17 posts in the NBA to make that much money.

Odell Bekham Jr and Tom Brady Instagram following

Despite injuries clouding his time in the NFL, he is apparently just as popular. He has 14.3 million followers on Instagram, making him the most-followed NFL player. Brady follows at 9.5 million.

The numbers were also compared to NBA players, who apparently make much more than NFL players through IG advertisements. Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James apparently makes a whopping $300,850 per sponsored Instagram post. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry follows with $155,100. Cristiano Ronaldo apparently earns $975,000 per sponsored post, putting him right at top of the list of highest-paid athletes via IG posts.

Odell Beckham Jr net worth

According to sources, Beckham is worth $25 million. In 2018, he was the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver with his five-year $95 million contract with the New York Giants. Currently, with the Cleveland Browns, Beckham was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2013, earning three Pro Bowl selections. In 2017, he inked a lucrative five-year deal with Nike, still one of NFL's biggest shoe deals.

Disclaimer: The above Odell Beckham Jr net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image credits: Odell Beckham Jr Instagram)