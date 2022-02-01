NFL Legend Tom Brady Pens Emotional Retirement Statement: 'difficult For Me To Write...'

In a major heartbreak for National Football League (NFL) fans, legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday via a series of social media posts.

The 44-year old competed in 22 seasons and won a staggering seven Super Bowls. Moreover, he won the MVP award in the Super Bowl on five occasions. Here is a look at Brady's statement after he announced his retirement from the sport.

Tom Brady retires from NFL

Tom Brady posted a lengthy retirement statement via various posts on his official Twitter account. His statement read,

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game."

"There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore."

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

"My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Image: AP