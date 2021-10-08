NFL LIVE Stream: How To Watch NFL Games Live Streaming On TV & Online | Read More

With the National Football League 2021-22, currently in progress, as many as 15 matches are set to take place in week five of 18 in the tournament. In the first match of the week, the Seattle Seahawks clashed with Los Angeles Rams on October 8, while Atlanta Falcons will play against New York Jets on Sunday, October 10. Heading into the match, the Falcons have won three of their last four series against the Jets.

How to watch NFL Games Live Streaming on TV & Online?

NFL fans from India, unfortunately, won’t be able to watch the live telecast of the NFL Games in India, as there will be no official telecast of the tournament. However, fans can watch the live streaming of matches on the live streaming platform provided by NFL by purchasing the International NFL Game Pass. The pro-annual version of the NFL game pass can be bought by fans for $92.99. The game pass allows viewers to watch the live stream of all 270 games and also several other exclusive contents. Meanwhile, fans based in the US, who want to watch the NFL Games live can tune into Fubo TV. At the same time, they can also watch the matches using the game pass.

Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets team news:

Both Falcons and Jets will expect a change of pace during their clash in London, after having disappointing starts to the season. Falcons head into the match, with a loss in their previous match to Washington Football team, while the Jets won their first match of the year, by defeating Titans. During the Falcons game against the Washington Football team, Falcons gave up their lead deep into the final quarter of the game and went on to lose the match. Matt Ryan threw four touchdowns and 383 passing yards, but after suffering the loss, the Flacons have now dropped to 1-3 on the season. Meanwhile, rookie Zach Wilson for the Jets threw two touchdowns, and an interception during their win against the Titans. The team will now look for back-to-back wins and continue the momentum they gained in the last match.

