NFL Media Rights Deal With Amazon, CBS, ESPN, FOX & NBC Worth $110 BILLION Over 11 Years

On Thursday, the National Football League (NFL) confirmed that it signed a long-term agreement with its media partners to distribute NFL games. The NFL media rights deal is reported to be worth a whopping $110 billion over 11 years and will run through the 2033 season. The NFL deal Amazon news was confirmed as the league has given the streaming service exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football beginning in 2023.

How much is NFL media rights deal worth? NFL signs blockbuster deal with broadcast partners

According to Sports Business Journal in latest NFL news, the league will nearly double its media revenue to around $10 billion a season thanks to the new agreements with its media partners, which include CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX, NBC and Amazon. The league took in $5.9 billion a year through its current contracts but will get $110 billion over the 11 seasons of the new deals that begin in 2023.

While the NFL has declined to comment on the new deals, it is reported that the answer to the NFL media rights deal worth query lies in the fact that ViacomCBS is paying $2.1 billion for its package and NBCUniversal is paying about $2 billion, the lowest of any of the partners, but its the highest increase from its previous deal. NBCUniversal paid $1.1 billion for its previous package, including playoff games.

Fox is also projected to pay over $2 billion in its new contact but will save around $660 million as it relinquishes the Thursday Night Football package. It is estimated that contact will be averaging $400 million in annual losses in 2023 when Fox’s agreement expires.

Meanwhile, Disney (which owns ESPN and ABC) will pay around $2.7 billion annually. Reports claim that the NFL deal Amazon figure is worth $1 billion per year. Using these numbers, the NFL’s new agreement projects to be more than $110 billion, making it the richest US sports league media deal.

NFL news: NFL's Amazon deal to make history with a streaming package

While the league announced it’s renewing of the TV rights deal with all of its existing broadcast partners, it also added Amazon Prime Video as an exclusive partner for its Thursday Night Football package. It’s the first time a streaming service will carry a full package of games exclusively. Amazon partnered with the league to stream Thursday night games since 2017, but it will take over the entire package from Fox, which has had it since 2018 after CBS and NBC shared the package for two seasons.

âœ… 15 Thursday Night Football games

âœ… Exclusively on Prime Video#TNF | #ThursdayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/52OIbC3oHk — Sports On Prime Video US (@SportsOnPrime) March 18, 2021

Fox will continue to broadcast Sunday afternoon games and NBC will continue to hold the rights to Sunday Night Football, the most-watched television property from the NFL. Disney will now carry 23 games instead of 17 in its previous deal. ESPN will broadcast Monday Night Football games and will be part of the Super Bowl network rotation as well.



Image Credits - nfl.com