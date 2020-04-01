The Debate
NFL On Nickelodeon Announcement Prompts Comical Reactions On Social Media

other sports

NFL announcement to bring a playoff game to Nickelodeon has left the fans perplexed. NFL on Nickelodeon is now trending with some amusing reactions on Twitter.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
nfl on nickelodeon

The NFL announced on Tuesday that team owners have voted to approve the NFL playoff expansion ahead of the 2020 NFL season. The revamped playoff format was addressed by the league and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) in the recently agreed collective bargain agreement. Along with the announcement of the NFL playoff expansion, the league also announced that a postseason game will be broadcasted on Nickelodeon, which will cater the young supporters of the NFL. 

Also Read | NFL Playoff Expansion Proposal Approved By Team Owners Beginning From 2020 Season, NFL on Nickelodeon?

NFL on Nickelodeon

NFL on Nickelodeon NFL playoff game details

According to NFL.com, the NFL playoff expansion will see 14 teams - seven from each conference - battling it out in the postseason. Only the No.1 seeded side will receive a bye from the wild card round, according to the new system. The sides seeded No. 2 to No. 7 will face each other in the wild card round to qualify for the divisional round. 

Also Read | NFL CBA Proposal Increases Salary Cap To $198.2 Million Per Club; NFL Playoff Expansion Approved

NFL on Nickelodeon: Announcement

Along with the details surrounding the revamped format, the league also announced the broadcasting details of the NFL playoff games. The league's statement read, 'The league announced NBC and CBS would broadcast the additional wild card games. The NFL noted a separately produced telecast of the game will air on Nickelodeon, tailored for a younger audience.'

It is believed that the league is trying to attract a younger fan base by telecasting a kid-friendly version of a playoff game on Nickelodeon. However, the news of 'NFL on Nickelodeon' has left the fans perplexed with many wondering what the league plans by telecasting a playoff game on a kids television network. Fans have since taken to social media to react to the news of 'NFL on Nickelodeon' with many hilarious memes being posted by NFL supporters. 

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020 Could Be Relocated From Las Vegas To TV Studio Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

NFL on Nickelodeon: Here are some of the hilarious reactions to Nickelodeon NFL playoff game

 Also Read | NFL Draft 2020 To Be Held As Scheduled Despite GM's Recommendation: Reports

First Published:
COMMENT
