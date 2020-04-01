NFL On Nickelodeon Announcement Prompts Comical Reactions On Social Media

The NFL announced on Tuesday that team owners have voted to approve the NFL playoff expansion ahead of the 2020 NFL season. The revamped playoff format was addressed by the league and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) in the recently agreed collective bargain agreement. Along with the announcement of the NFL playoff expansion, the league also announced that a postseason game will be broadcasted on Nickelodeon, which will cater the young supporters of the NFL.

NFL on Nickelodeon

Tucked within the NFL announcement of two additional playoff games is that one of those games will be broadcast on CBS but also on Nickelodeon, with a separately produced telecast geared toward a younger audience. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) March 31, 2020

NFL on Nickelodeon NFL playoff game details

According to NFL.com, the NFL playoff expansion will see 14 teams - seven from each conference - battling it out in the postseason. Only the No.1 seeded side will receive a bye from the wild card round, according to the new system. The sides seeded No. 2 to No. 7 will face each other in the wild card round to qualify for the divisional round.

NFL on Nickelodeon: Announcement

Along with the details surrounding the revamped format, the league also announced the broadcasting details of the NFL playoff games. The league's statement read, 'The league announced NBC and CBS would broadcast the additional wild card games. The NFL noted a separately produced telecast of the game will air on Nickelodeon, tailored for a younger audience.'

It is believed that the league is trying to attract a younger fan base by telecasting a kid-friendly version of a playoff game on Nickelodeon. However, the news of 'NFL on Nickelodeon' has left the fans perplexed with many wondering what the league plans by telecasting a playoff game on a kids television network. Fans have since taken to social media to react to the news of 'NFL on Nickelodeon' with many hilarious memes being posted by NFL supporters.

NFL on Nickelodeon: Here are some of the hilarious reactions to Nickelodeon NFL playoff game

NFL on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/nhSiQRxyeu — Who Dat Queen 👑⚜️ (@whodatqueen1) March 31, 2020

The NFL coming for kids like pic.twitter.com/eMGLQyye3H — #1 Tuukka Rask Fan (@cschoenthaler) March 31, 2020

NBA: we’re done, go home

NHL: we’re done, go home

MLB: we’re on hold, go home

NFL: what if we broadcasted the playoffs on Nickelodeon — Ryan (@ryguyblake) March 31, 2020

Yup, we're watching the NFL playoffs on Nickelodeon!! I wonder if they will slime the team that loses🤣🤔🤔 https://t.co/TtZcb6OYBs — ΩDαrΣΩ (@Dran_1) March 31, 2020

So the NFL is going to start showing football games on Nickelodeon to attract fans. Yeah, I don't really know if I want this. I want more original cartoons from Nick, don't really need more sports. pic.twitter.com/6fcG5oQKYU — Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) March 31, 2020

The NFL on Nickelodeon: Spongebob edition 🤔🥴🏈 pic.twitter.com/FBRscsss9f — erik misses sab 🥺🥺🥺 (@SabsCarpunder) March 31, 2020

How I imagine the NFL on Nickelodeon would look: pic.twitter.com/4I2x4XLVJf — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) March 31, 2020

