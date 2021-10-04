NFL: Patriots' Steve Belichick Steals The Show With Awkward Tongue Movement; Watch

American football coach Steve Belichick on Sunday turned into a social media bunny after he was spotted making odd faces during the match NFL between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. The outside linebackers coach for the Patriots was spotted sticking his tongue out and swirling it around in an odd manner. Belichick's unfiltered action with his tongue out was captured by cameras, which instantly went viral on various social media platforms, with netizens making memes out of it.

Cave men learning to communicate: pic.twitter.com/wj3LhaJx8Y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 4, 2021

I want what he’s on pic.twitter.com/z67sOT98CP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 4, 2021

Beginning to think they’re trolling us with these little belichick head shots — Slippin’ Jimmy (@slowesturtle) October 4, 2021

Tongue gate by the dark lord. My guy will find a way — Karl Hungus (@Karl_HungusDFS) October 4, 2021

Patriots vs Buccaneers

As far as the match is concerned, Tampa Bay Buccaneers registered 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots, courtesy of Tom Brady, who completed 22 of his 43 throws for 269 yards. Brady also became the NFL's all-time leading passer with his early throw in the first quarter, surpassing the record of former quarterback Drew Brees. Although the Buccaneers emerged on the winning side on Sunday, England Patriots also put up a great effort, especially by quarterback Mac Jones, who completed 31 of his 40 throws for 275 yards to become the biggest rookie quarterback for his side in more than 30 years.

Good to be back… pic.twitter.com/0euoXEdCv4 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 3, 2021

The Buccaneers are now in the first position in the National Football Conference South with 3 wins and 1 loss. The Patriots, on the other hand, are in the third position in the American Football Conference East with 3 losses and just 1 win to their name. While the Buccaneers will now welcome the Dolphins to their home stadium for their next game, the Patriots will travel to Houston to take on their AFC South opponent, the Texans, who are in the second position in their group with 1 win and 3 losses.

(Image: BarstoolSports/Twitter)