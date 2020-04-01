NFL Playoff Expansion Proposal Approved By Team Owners Beginning From 2020 Season

The 2020 NFL season will see the debut of the expanded playoff format after it was confirmed that the teams voted to expand the postseason by two teams. The NFL playoff expansion from 12 teams to 14 teams was already addressed by the NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) in the new collective bargain agreement (CBA proposal).

The NFL owners have confirmed, via a vote on today’s teleconference, that there will be expanded playoffs after the 2020 season, source said. Expected and now official. One more team per conference. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2020

NFL playoff expansion: NFL owners vote to approve new NFL playoff format

It is reported, on Tuesday, voting was held via conference call between the NFL team owners. It is believed that the owners also discussed the expansion of the regular season to 17 games. However, the revamped regular season is expected to be effective ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

NFL communications released an official statement which read, 'Players and clubs both recognized that nothing energizes fans like the chance to see their team qualify for the playoffs and compete for the Super Bowl. Today’s vote during a league meeting held remotely follows the recommendation of the Competition Committee, Management Council Executive Committee and Media Committee on increasing the number of playoff teams from 12 to 14'.

NFL playoff expansion: New NFL playoff format and NFL playoff bracket

The revamped postseason format will see two additional teams from each conference qualifying for the playoffs. The No. 1 seed in each conference will receive a bye in the wild card round. Teams seeded No. 2 to No. 7 will then face each other in the wild card round.

Official. Seven teams per conference. One bye. https://t.co/QAMounsPmZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 31, 2020

NFL playoff expansion: NFL owners decide broadcasting schedule

NFL further released the broadcasting details of the playoffs. According to NFL communications, CBS will broadcast one additional Wild Card game on January 10, 2020. Additionally, the game will also be broadcasted on Nickelodeon which is expected to be tailored for young fans of the NFL.

Furthermore, NBC's streaming services Peacock and Telemundo will broadcast another wild card round games on January 10 which will kick off later in the day.

NFL playoff expansion: No delays in regular-season schedule?

A separate report suggested, the NFL officials expect to play a full 16-game regular-season without any delay due to coronavirus outbreak. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that the league expects to start the upcoming season as scheduled. Rapoport writes, 'The NFL says the schedule release will likely be around May 9 — no later.'

NFL exec Jeff Pash says on a conference call “our planning, our expectation is fully directed at playing a full season and starting on schedule. … Just as we did in 2019. Am I certain? I’m not certain I’ll be here tomorrow, but I’m planning on it. That’s what we talked about." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 31, 2020

