NFL Pledges $250 Million To Support Battle Against Racial Injustices

The NFL announced on Thursday that it will be committing a total of $250 million over a period of 10 years to "combat systemic racism" and support the battle against racial injustice in the United States. In the wake of recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, several questions have been directed at the NFL over its handling of racial injustice within the league, especially after the ousting of Colin Kaepernick in 2017. According to the latest reports, the NFL is willing to work to eradicate racism within the league and also help to combat the same in society.

"The NFL and our clubs will continue to work collaboratively with NFL players to support programs to address criminal justice reform, police reforms, and economic and educational advancement," the statement from the NFL read. "In addition to the financial commitment, we will continue to leverage the NFL Network and all of our media properties to place an increased emphasis on raising awareness and promoting education of social justice issues to our fans and help foster unity."

According to NFL Network, the league is also willing to work with quarterback turned civil activist, Colin Kaepernick, on social justice initiatives. "It would be awesome to engage Colin (Kaepernick) on some of the work we are doing. He's doing real impactful work. Getting him in some way would be amazing for us. There's a lot of work to do to get to that point. We're certainly open and willing to do that," an insider told the NFL Network.

In recent weeks, the NFL has reportedly been working extensively to deal with racial injustice within the league. Last week, it announced a donation of $20million to support organisations that are fighting racial injustice in the country. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell earlier acknowledged that the league should have listened to its players earlier with regards to racism and other social injustices. Goodell also voiced his support for the peaceful anti-racism protests.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

How much is the NFL worth?

While it is difficult to estimate the worth of the league as a whole, according to Forbes, the combined worth of the 32 teams stands at a mammoth $91 billion. Considering the net worth of the franchises, the league's worth should breach the $100 billion mark.

NFL players Black Lives Matter video

Apart from the league, several NFL players have taken it upon themselves to come together and raise their voice against racism. The likes of Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr, Michael Thomas, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and others participated in a coordinated video where they demanded the league act upon racial discrimination and deal with racism better going forward. Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, said in an interview that its time for players to come together to use their platform to speak up on issues that hurt the nation.

We love and support our players. We’re proud of you Patrick and Tyrann.@PatrickMahomes @Mathieu_Era https://t.co/JwL6p0vzP6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 5, 2020

