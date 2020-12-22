NFL Pro Bowl 2021 Voting, Results And Complete List Of Players Announced​​​​​​​

Quick links:
On Monday, the NFL rolled out its 2021 Pro Bowlers with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks each having seven players selected in the rosters. The league announced the results of the fan vote earlier in the day as Patrick Mahomes led the way with 342,353 votes and Chiefs QB was followed by Russell Wilson (335,156) and Titans running back Derrick Henry (315,359). The Dallas Cowboys were among the teams without any Pro Bowl player.
Four teams tied for the most 2021 Pro Bowlers! #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/IBBvjtqzyG— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2020
However, this year's crop of players received the only the acknowledgement in name, as the literal Pro Bowl Game will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pro Bowl was originally slated to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on January 31, 2021, but then cancelled earlier this year, in October. This will be the first time since 1949 that the NFL has failed to hold a postseason all-star game.
2021 #ProBowl Linebackers! pic.twitter.com/z6ZDgqGmxc— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2020
2021 #ProBowl Defensive Ends! pic.twitter.com/8ELDez6wfS— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2020
2021 #ProBowl Special Teamers! pic.twitter.com/Eh1wk3BO0R— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2020
