NFL Pro Bowl 2021 Voting, Results And Complete List Of Players Announced​​​​​​​

NFL Pro Bowl 2021: On Monday, the NFL released its complete list of 88 All-Star players for the Pro Bowl game, which has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

On Monday, the NFL rolled out its 2021 Pro Bowlers with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks each having seven players selected in the rosters. The league announced the results of the fan vote earlier in the day as Patrick Mahomes led the way with 342,353 votes and Chiefs QB was followed by Russell Wilson (335,156) and Titans running back Derrick Henry (315,359). The Dallas Cowboys were among the teams without any Pro Bowl player. 

However, this year's crop of players received the only the acknowledgement in name, as the literal Pro Bowl Game will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pro Bowl was originally slated to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on January 31, 2021, but then cancelled earlier this year, in October. This will be the first time since 1949 that the NFL has failed to hold a postseason all-star game.

NFL Pro Bowl 2021: Mahomes, Wilson lead Pro Bowl voting 

The NFL Pro Bowl roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third towards determining the 88 All-Star players. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes led the votes for the 2021 Pro Bowl, followed by Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. 

NFL Pro Bowl results: 2021 AFC Pro Bowlers

  • Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson
  • Running Back: Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs
  • Fullback: Patrick Ricard
  • Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, A.J. Brown
  • Tight End: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller
  • Offensive Tackle: Laremy Tunsil, Eric Fisher, Orlando Brown
  • Guard: Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, David DeCastro
  • Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Ryan Kelly
  • Defensive End: Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Frank Clark
  • Defensive Tackle: Chris Jones, Cameron Heyward, Calais Campbell
  • Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Bradley Chubb, Matt Judon
  • Inside Linebacker: Darius Leonard, Tremaine Edmunds
  • Cornerback: Xavien Howard, Tre'Davious White, Marlon Humphrey, Stephon Gilmore
  • Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justin Simmons
  • Strong Safety: Tyrann Mathieu
  • Long Snapper: Morgan Cox
  • Punter: Jake Bailey
  • Kicker: Justin Tucker
  • Return Specialist: Andre Roberts
  • Special Teams: Matthew Slater

NFL Pro Bowl results: 2021 NFC Pro Bowlers

  • Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray
  • Running Back: Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones
  • Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk
  • Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson
  • Tight End: T.J. Hockenson, Evan Engram
  • Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Trent Williams, Terron Armstead
  • Offensive Guard: Brandon Scherff, Elgton Jenkins, Andrus Peat
  • Center: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow
  • Defensive End: Cameron Jordan, Brandon Graham, Chase Young
  • Defensive Tackle: Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, Grady Jarrett
  • Outside Linebacker: Khalil Mack, Za'Darius Smith, Jason Pierre-Paul
  • Inside Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Fred Warner
  • Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, Marshon Lattimore, James Bradberry
  • Free Safety: Quandre Diggs
  • Strong Safety: Budda Baker, Jamal Adams
  • Long Snapper: Tyler Ott
  • Punter: Jack Fox
  • Kicker: Younghoe Koo
  • Return Specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson
  • Special Teams: Nick Bellore

