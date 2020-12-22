NFL Pro Bowl 2021 Voting, Results And Complete List Of Players Announced​​​​​​​

On Monday, the NFL rolled out its 2021 Pro Bowlers with the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks each having seven players selected in the rosters. The league announced the results of the fan vote earlier in the day as Patrick Mahomes led the way with 342,353 votes and Chiefs QB was followed by Russell Wilson (335,156) and Titans running back Derrick Henry (315,359). The Dallas Cowboys were among the teams without any Pro Bowl player.

ALSO READ: NFL Rushing Leader Not Worried About Workload For Titans

Four teams tied for the most 2021 Pro Bowlers! #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/IBBvjtqzyG — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2020

However, this year's crop of players received the only the acknowledgement in name, as the literal Pro Bowl Game will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Pro Bowl was originally slated to be played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on January 31, 2021, but then cancelled earlier this year, in October. This will be the first time since 1949 that the NFL has failed to hold a postseason all-star game.

ALSO READ: Kevin Greene Death: NFL Hall Of Famer, Pass-rushing Great Tragically Dies Aged 58

NFL Pro Bowl 2021: Mahomes, Wilson lead Pro Bowl voting

The NFL Pro Bowl roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third towards determining the 88 All-Star players. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes led the votes for the 2021 Pro Bowl, followed by Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

ALSO READ: NFL playoffs Standings: Seahawks, Bills grab Playoffs Berth As Patriots Miss Qualification

NFL Pro Bowl results: 2021 AFC Pro Bowlers

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Nick Chubb, Josh Jacobs

Fullback: Patrick Ricard

Wide Receiver: Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, A.J. Brown

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Darren Waller

Offensive Tackle: Laremy Tunsil, Eric Fisher, Orlando Brown

Guard: Quenton Nelson, Joel Bitonio, David DeCastro

Center: Maurkice Pouncey, Ryan Kelly

Defensive End: Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Frank Clark

Defensive Tackle: Chris Jones, Cameron Heyward, Calais Campbell

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Bradley Chubb, Matt Judon

Inside Linebacker: Darius Leonard, Tremaine Edmunds

Cornerback: Xavien Howard, Tre'Davious White, Marlon Humphrey, Stephon Gilmore

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justin Simmons

Strong Safety: Tyrann Mathieu

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox

Punter: Jake Bailey

Kicker: Justin Tucker

Return Specialist: Andre Roberts

Special Teams: Matthew Slater

NFL Pro Bowl results: 2021 NFC Pro Bowlers

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray

Running Back: Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, DK Metcalf, Justin Jefferson

Tight End: T.J. Hockenson, Evan Engram

Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Trent Williams, Terron Armstead

Offensive Guard: Brandon Scherff, Elgton Jenkins, Andrus Peat

Center: Jason Kelce, Frank Ragnow

Defensive End: Cameron Jordan, Brandon Graham, Chase Young

Defensive Tackle: Aaron Donald, Fletcher Cox, Grady Jarrett

Outside Linebacker: Khalil Mack, Za'Darius Smith, Jason Pierre-Paul

Inside Linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Fred Warner

Cornerback: Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, Marshon Lattimore, James Bradberry

Free Safety: Quandre Diggs

Strong Safety: Budda Baker, Jamal Adams

Long Snapper: Tyler Ott

Punter: Jack Fox

Kicker: Younghoe Koo

Return Specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson

Special Teams: Nick Bellore

ALSO READ: Patriots Miss Playoffs Qualification For 1st Time Since 2008, NFL Fans React With Delight

Image Credits - Patrick Mahomes, Packers Instagram