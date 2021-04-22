NFL Raiders Tweet: George Floyd Family Express Gratitude To Mark Davis For “I Can Breathe"

The family of George Floyd has expressed gratitude to NFL franchise Las Vegas Raiders after they received immense backlash following a tweet posted on Wednesday. The NFL Raiders tweet said "I CAN BREATHE" following the conviction of Derek Chauvin, who was sentenced for the murder of George Floyd. The idea behind the tweet was of Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis. The tweet received immense scrutiny from netizens, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

George Floyd family supports NFL Raiders tweet amid immense backlash

In a report by ESPN, Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, issued a statement in favour of the Las Vegas Raiders and their tweet "I CAN BREATHE" on Wednesday. Floyd said, "On behalf of our family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Las Vegas Raiders organisation and its leadership for their support of our family and for our nation's ongoing pursuit of justice and equality for all. Now, more than ever, we must come together as one and continue on in this fight. For the first time in almost a year, our family has taken a breath. And I know that goes for so many across the nation and globe, as well. Let's take this breath together in honour of my big brother who couldn't. Let's do it for George".

Statement from Philonise Floyd on #Raiders tweet yesterday pic.twitter.com/gbVtbrgVe4 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 21, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis had claimed responsibility for the tweet earlier and debunked suggestions that he would have it deleted despite the growing backlash online. Davis told ESPN that he "meant no disrespect" to the George Floyd family with the tweet and that he "took the lead" from Philonise Floyd, who said after the sentence, "Today, we are able to breathe again". The Raiders owner told The Athletic and Associated Press that he had no idea that the phrase "I can breathe" was used by supporters of police in New York after the death of Eric Garner in 2014. Davis assured that he wouldn't have used that phrase if he had known the history behind it.

Derek Chauvin prison sentence

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter by a jury for his role in the murder of George Floyd outside of a Minneapolis convenience store. With Chauvin having no prior criminal history, each count carries a presumptive sentence of 12.5 years, with a further four for manslaughter. However, each count carries a different maximum sentence: 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The sentences are likely to be served at the same time, not consecutively, per the guidelines. No exact date for Chauvin's sentencing hearing has been set but is expected in about eight weeks.

Mark Davis net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mark Davis has a net worth of $250 million. Davis is the son of Al Davis and inherited the Oakland Raiders when his father passed away in 2011. Mark and his mother Carol own a 47% share of the Raiders which gives them controlling interest, and the franchise returned to Los Angeles again in 2020. Davis also owns the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA and has advocated that teams relocate to Los Angeles, California.

