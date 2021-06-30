Last Updated:

NFL Releases LGBTQ-inclusive Video After Carl Nassib's Announcement

NFL uploads a video in support of the LGBTQ+ community some days after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out to everyone.

Written By
Devika Pawar
NFL

Source: NFL Twitter


NFL has come forward in support of the LGBTQ+ community shortly after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out. The first active NFL player to do so, Nassib has received only support from the community and more. Fans and players have lent their support, along with the NFL – who have stood by their players' side. 

NFL LGBTQ video released by league after Carl Nassib comes out

In the short video, NFL flashes words on a black screen which range from "Football is gay" to "Football is for everyone". “Football is lesbian,” “Football is beautiful,” “Football is transgender, “Football is queer” were other phrases added in the video. “The NFL proudly supports the Trevor Project," the NFL LGBTQ video adds in the end, adding a link for donation as well. As per report, the NFL has also matched Nassib's donation of $100,000. 

READ | Carl Nassib's contract, stats and NFL career with Browns, Bucs and Raiders so far

The Trevor Project is a suicide prevention service for the LGBTQ+ community in the USA. 

"Just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest," Nassib said. "I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for". The 28-year-old NFL icon posted the coming out video on Instagram, gaining support from his followers.

READ | NFL players who voluntarily opt out get no stipend this year

"I'm a pretty private person so I hope that you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary, but until then I'm going to do my best to cultivate a culture that's accepting and compassionate". 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell added that the NFL family is "proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters". He added that he hopes these statements are no longer newsworthy, and they will all "march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community."

READ | Alternate helmets returning to NFL in '22 after 9-year pause

NFL latest news: Fans react to NFL Football is gay video

(Image credits: NFL Twitter)

READ | Demaryius Thomas retires from NFL after 10-year career
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND