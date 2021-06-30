NFL Releases LGBTQ-inclusive Video After Carl Nassib's Announcement

NFL has come forward in support of the LGBTQ+ community shortly after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out. The first active NFL player to do so, Nassib has received only support from the community and more. Fans and players have lent their support, along with the NFL – who have stood by their players' side.

NFL LGBTQ video released by league after Carl Nassib comes out

If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone.



The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day.



For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit https://t.co/YtauzLAHIF pic.twitter.com/bkdWkAZ3vF — NFL (@NFL) June 28, 2021

In the short video, NFL flashes words on a black screen which range from "Football is gay" to "Football is for everyone". “Football is lesbian,” “Football is beautiful,” “Football is transgender, “Football is queer” were other phrases added in the video. “The NFL proudly supports the Trevor Project," the NFL LGBTQ video adds in the end, adding a link for donation as well. As per report, the NFL has also matched Nassib's donation of $100,000.

The Trevor Project is a suicide prevention service for the LGBTQ+ community in the USA.

"Just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay. I've been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest," Nassib said. "I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for". The 28-year-old NFL icon posted the coming out video on Instagram, gaining support from his followers.

"I'm a pretty private person so I hope that you guys know that I'm really not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary, but until then I'm going to do my best to cultivate a culture that's accepting and compassionate".

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell added that the NFL family is "proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters". He added that he hopes these statements are no longer newsworthy, and they will all "march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community."

NFL latest news: Fans react to NFL Football is gay video

Football is for all. Football is for everyone. How redundant. 👏🏻 — Drew Adkins 🇺🇸👌🏻 (@RealDrewAdkins) June 28, 2021

do you though? — erik 🏴‍☠️🌻 (@erichlund) June 28, 2021

this goes out to all my football buddies who used to tell me swimming is gay 😂😂😂 — RavinGJeed (@GavinJReed1) June 28, 2021

All in it for the money. You don’t care about Gay people you just wanna push the agenda. Incredible — Ben Martin 🇺🇸 (@BenMart53926350) June 28, 2021

(Image credits: NFL Twitter)