NFL Rule Changes 2021: All You Need To Know From Single Digit Jerseys To Replay Change

On Wednesday, the NFL tweaked its instant replay system when team owners ratified a proposal to expand the duties of the replay assistant in the press box on a limited scope of calls. The owners also approved a measure to make single-digit jersey numbers available to players at a wider variety of positions. As there will be some noticeable differences coming this summer, here's a look at the NFL new rules for ahead of the 2021-22 season.

NFL rule changes 2021: What are the new rules in the NFL for the upcoming season?

Elimination of overtime in the preseason: Amongst the major NFL rule changes 2021, any of the (now) three preseason games that end in a tie score will remain a tie. Previously, overtime rules in the preseason were the same as regular season rules. Regular season overtime will remain untouched, but there will be no overtime in the preseason anymore.

Really, the best rule change, and the one that we can all agree is the best NFL decision in a while: getting rid of preseason OT, the bane of players and sportswriters. Everybody wins! — Judy Battista (@judybattista) April 21, 2021

Establishing a maximum number of players in the “setup zone” during a free kick: In 2020, teams that received a kick had to have at least eight players lined up in what they called the “setup zone” up until the moment the ball is kicked. But in the NFL new rules, now there is a maximum of nine, meaning there need to be at least two players outside of this zone for the receiving team.

Replay officials can now provide certain objective information to on-field officials: For the upcoming season, the officials in charge of replay can assist on the following new rule applications without the need for a challenge:

Possession of the ball

Completed or incomplete pass

Touching of a loose ball, boundary line, goal line, or end line

Spot of the ball/player in relation to sidelines, line of scrimmage line to gain, or goal line

Down by contact (when not ruled down on the field

Ensuring the enforcement of all penalties committed by either team on extra point/two-point conversion attempts: If a foul results in a retry, Team A will have the option to enforce the penalty from the spot where it attempted the try (previous spot) or from the yard line for the other try option, the location of which is determined by any previously enforced penalty, if applicable.

Adding a loss of down to the penalty of a second forward pass: Previously, when a team committed a penalty for two forward passes on one play, the enforcement was simply a 5-yard penalty. Now teams will also incur a loss of down for the same penalty, in addition to the 5 yards. This new rule addition also impacts the very rare occasion in which the ball crosses the line of scrimmage, then goes back behind the line of scrimmage, then a forward pass is attempted. That is still illegal, but it will now also incur a loss of down in addition to the 5-yard penalty.

Per NFL rules, if a player wants to change his number THIS SEASON, he would have to buy out the existing inventory of jersey distributors.



If he wants to give notice now to change his number NEXT SEASON, there would be no requirement to buy out inventory. https://t.co/XvduiMgSw3 — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) April 21, 2021

NFL single digit numbers for jerseys: The NFL has limits on what positions can hold what numbers. The main purpose of this is to designate eligible receivers from non-eligible receivers for the perfect NFL uniform. This year, the NFL has loosened those restrictions but kept the eligible/ineligible designations intact. Here are the new legal numbers by position as per the NFL single digit numbers rule:

QB: 1-19

RB: 1-49, 80-89

TE: 1-49, 80-89

WR: 1-49, 80-89

OL: 50-79

DL: 50-79, 90-99

LB: 1-59, 90-99

DB: 1-49

