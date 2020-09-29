NFL Scores, Week 3 Highlights: Mahomes Shines As Chiefs Make Light Work Of Ravens

Defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs faced their first big test of the season as they travelled to Baltimore for a blockbuster Monday Night Football game vs the Ravens. Already heavy favourites to defend their Super Bowl crown this season, Kansas City stamped their authority in the league with a dominant 34-20 win over the Ravens. Elsewhere, the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks continued their fine start to the 2020 NFL season with wins over New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

NFL standings

American Football Conference

In AFC, the top teams in the respective divisions - the Bills, Chiefs, Steelers and Titans - are yet to drop a game this season. The conclusion of NFL Week 3 means the four teams are comfortably sitting at the top with an immaculate 3-0 record. Patrick Mahomes outshone last year's NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the Chiefs' 34-20 win at Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans managed to keep their streak intact with a close 31-30 win at Minnesota Vikings. Alongside regular performers Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, it was kicker Stephen Gostkowski who starred for the Titans. Gostkowski went 6 for 6, hitting three field goals of more than 50 yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers scored a 28-21 win over the struggling Houston Texans, while Buffalo Bills beat LA Rams 35-32 at home. Cam Newton continued his stellar start to the season, leading the Patriots to a 36-20 win over the Raiders. The former NFL MVP threw for 162 yards and one touchdown pass.

National Football Conference

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks remain the only teams with a perfect record at the end of Week 3. With two of the best quarterbacks in the league - Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson - leading from the front, both the Packers and Seahawks navigated past tricky opponents on Sunday.

The Packers scored a 37-30 win vs the Saints. Aaron Rodgers threw for three touchdowns and 283 passing yards on the night. Leading the charge on the opposite end, Saints QB Drew Brees also had a great game, throwing for three touchdowns and 288 yards, but eventually fell to a persistent Packers' offence.

Russell Wilson continued strengthening his NFL MVP credentials this season with another stellar show at home to the Cowboys. For the second game in a row, Wilson threw five touchdowns passes, picking out passes and ripping apart Dallas' defence at will. While Dak Prescott matched Wilson's passing ability by throwing for over 450 yards and three touchdowns, it was the Seahawks' exquisite offence that made the difference on Sunday.

In the NFC North, Chicago Bears managed to keep up with the flying Packers, going 3-0 up with a 30-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons, who have found themselves buckling under pressure far too often. In other results, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back from the Opening Day defeat to the Saints to score back-to-back wins over the Panthers and Broncos.

NFL Scores Week 3

Thursday

Jacksonville Jaguars 13-31 Miami Dolphins

Sunday

New York Giants 9-36 San Francisco 49ers

Cleveland Browns 34-20 Washington Football Team

Philadelphia Eagles 23-23 Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots 36-20 Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons 26-30 Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills 35-32 LA Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers 28-21 Houston Texans

Minnesota Vikings 30-31 Tennessee Titans

LA Chargers 16-21 Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts 36-7 New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks 38-31 Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals 23-26 Detroit Lions

Denver Broncos 10-28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints 30-37 Green Bay Packers

Monday

Baltimore Ravens 20-34 Kansas City Chiefs

(Image Credits: KC Chiefs Twitter)