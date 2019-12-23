NFL Star C.J. Beathard's Brother Fatally Stabbed Outside Nashville Bar Over A Woman

San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J Beathard lost his younger brother Clayton Beathard after he was fatally stabbed outside a bar in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday night. A junior at Long Island University, Clayton Beathard was involved in the incident along with Paul Trapeni III, who was also stabbed during the altercation.

Also Read | Lamar Jackson Frontrunner For The NFL MVP Award By A Mile, Ravens Fans Excited

According to American media reports, the Nashville Police Department released a statement saying 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother was involved in an altercation around 2:50 AM Central Standard Time, Saturday, outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill. Authorities claim that the argument began over a woman inside the bar and quickly turned in to a huge fight involving more people. 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III were taken to Vanderbilt Medical University Center, where they later succumbed to their injuries. The third victim AJ Bethurum, 21, survived the stabbing with some serious injuries to his eye and arm.

Also Read | NFL Week 16 Preview: New England Patriots, Houston Texans Look To Clinch Divisions

Nashville police say C.J. Beathard's brother was fatally stabbed outside a Nashville bar early this morning (via @MaioccoNBCS) https://t.co/L4THCyG60T pic.twitter.com/0hDk5i07Jz — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 21, 2019

Clayton Beathard graduated from Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee in 2016. He recently completed his junior year at Long Island University, while Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis. C.J. Beathard, 26, missed the 49ers game against the Los Angeles Rams to return to Tenessee to stay with his family.

C.J Beathard wanted the 49ers to win on Sunday

Richard Sherman says the last words C.J. Beathard said before leaving to be with his family, with tears in his eyes, was “just win.” #49ers #49wz pic.twitter.com/e3r0Hgse9J — Peter Panacy (@PeterPanacy) December 22, 2019

While the 49ers dedicate their win to the Beathard family

49ers Get Emotional Win for C.J. Beathard After His Little Brother’s Tragic Death, 34-31 Over Rams https://t.co/r8HK5Zm66Q pic.twitter.com/daoBKLdl1Z — BCNN1 (@bcnn1) December 23, 2019

As per the reports, the Nashville PD are looking for a suspect Michael D. Mosley, who they believe has definitive information about the incident. The NFL, as well as several players, extended their support to the Beathard family.

Also Read | NFL Bans Denver Broncos Player Kareem Jackson For DUI, Speeding

We are saddened to hear the devastating news that a member of our Sharks family, Clayton Beathard, has passed away. During this difficult time, our condolences and prayers are with the Beathard family, @LIUSharksFB and anyone who was lucky enough to know Clay. #SharksFamily 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/0XOkt0uMQd — LIU Women's Hockey (@LIUWHockey) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Odell Beckham Jr To Join Pittsburgh Steelers? NFL Trade Rumours Around Browns Star