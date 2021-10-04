NFL Star Tom Brady Receives Emotional Ovation From Fans Upon New England Return; Watch

NFL star Tom Brady made an emotional return to his former team’s stadium on Sunday as fans welcomed him with a standing ovation. Brady jogged out of the visitor’s tunnel leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the ground before their match against the New England Patriots. A patriot legend himself, Brady was welcomed with cheers and boos by the home fans.

Tom Brady is a Patriots legend, having delivered six Super Bowls titles and countless memories to the team and its fans over 20 years. The emotion and respect were reciprocated as the home fans gave a standing ovation to their new rival as Brady walked down the tunnel donning a Buccaneers jersey. The fans clapped and chanted his name as Brady walked onto the pitch. Cheers of “Bray-DEE! Bray-DEE!” were heard around the stadium, along with a few boos. However, the local legend broke the Patriot fans’ hearts as Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the game 19-17.

Very brief, stock-like video of Tom Brady on the scoreboard at Gillette as Brady took the field. Quick “Brady” chant before the lights dimmed at the home crowd turned their attention to the home team. pic.twitter.com/CDB9K9rBru — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 4, 2021

Tom Brady tribute video

Adding to the emotions of the night, Brady’s return to the Gillette Stadium for the first time since leaving the Patriots was marked with high attendance by the Patriots fans. Moreover, his former side honoured the player’s impact on the franchise before the game began as they made an emotional video tribute to the legend. Fans watched on as their newest rival received a tribute from his former team. The Patriots also shared the video on their social media platforms with the caption, "Welcome back Tom Brady".

Did Tom Brady break Drew Brees record?

The night just kept getting better for Brady as he stole the spotlight yet again for setting a new career passing yards record. Brady surpassed Drew Brees’ record of 80,358 career passing yards in the first quarter. The achievement became more special as Brees was in attendance watching his record get broken from the sideline.

Tom Brady NFL record

Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns but engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat his former team. Ronald Jones added an 8-yard scoring run for defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (3-1). With the win, Brady became the fourth NFL quarterback to have a win against all 32 NFL teams, with Brees being one of the other three.

