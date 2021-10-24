NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs Chicago Bears: Lineup, Injuries, Predictions And More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be up against Chicago Bears in the Week 7 of the NFL on Monday, 25th October at the Raymond James Stadium.

This will be a matchup between Buccaneers, who are strong contenders for the Super Bowl, and Bears, who are currently outside of the postseason picture but are expected to make a comeback. Tampa Bay are atop the table with five wins so far and are out for vengeance against Chicago, who defeated them last year.

In Week 6, Tampa Bay beat the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 for their third straight win, while Chicago is coming off a 24-14 home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears Predicted Lineups

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB - Tom Brady

RB - Leonard Fournette

WR - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Johnson

TE - OJ Howard, Cameron Brate

OL - Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa

Chicago Bears

QB - Justin Fields

RB - Khalil Herbert

WR - Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin

TE - Cole Kmet

OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mistipher, James Daniels, Elijah Wilkinson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears Team News/ Injury Updates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

● Antonio Brown and Lavonte David are ruled out due to ankle injuries whereas Rob Gronkowski and Richard Sherman will be unavailable due to rib and hamstring injury respectively.

● The participation of OJ Howard and Jason Pierre Paul is unlikely due to ankle and shoulder injury respectively.

Chicago Bears

● Tashaun Gipson and Akiem Hicks will miss out due to hip and groin injury respectively.

● Jakeem Grant, Allen Robinson, and Duke Shelley are suffering from ankle injuries and are doubtful to feature.

● The participation of Khalil Mack and Bilal Nichols is also questionable due to foot and knee injuries respectively.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears Key Matchup

Justin Field vs Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady and Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields are among the best players at their position. Their matchup will be one of the finish in the NFL as Brady, who is 44 years old will employ his experience and expertise whereas the 22-year old Justin is a promising and energetic player.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears Prediction

The encounter between Tampa Bay and Chicago Bears is expected to be a hard-fought one. The Buccaneers are coming off a great win in their previous match whereas the Bears had the opposite result. The hosts will be high on confidence as they are going through a three-game winning streak and are anticipated to come out on top once again in this game.

