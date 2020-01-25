The Debate
NHL All-Star 2020: List Of Rosters, Schedule, Live Streaming And Event Preview

other sports

The NHL All-Star 2020 game will take place on Saturday, January 25. Here are the live streaming details, NHL All-Star Skills Competition summary and rosters.

nhl all-star 2020

The All-Star games in sports across the United States are primed for this weekend. The two main events from the National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star 2020 weekend will be the NHL All-Star Skills Competition and the NHL All-Star Game itself. The NHL All-Star Skills Competition celebrated its 30th anniversary as it kicked off the All-Star weekend in St. Louis on Friday night (Saturday morning IST). 

NHL All-Star Skills Competition: Mathew Barzal's near-miss

Mathew Barzal came agonisingly close to posting the quickest lap in the history of the Fastest Skater event. Barzal finished 0.003 seconds behind Dylan Larkin’s record-setting run of 13.172 in 2016. However, Barzal (13.175s) did go past runner-up McDavid’s 13.215 and Chris Kreider’s 13.509. Anthony Duclair, certainly, couldn't contain his excitement. 

NHL All-Star 2020 Stream

The NHL All-Star 2020 game is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 8 pm ET, (6:45 am IST). The game will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The game will be televised on NBC. NHL fans can also watch the game on NBC's official website and on the NBC Sports app. 

NHL All-Star Game jerseys

Sports apparel giant Adidas was handed with the sponsorship deal for the NHL All-Star Game jerseys. “To pay homage to the original sweaters of the St. Louis Blues and to transform the city’s acclaimed rhythm and blues history into a tangible form, the 2020 Honda NHL® All-Star Game jersey’s striping mimics a musical staff along the front and sleeves of the jersey." Adidas said after the launch. 

NHL All-Star 2020 Rosters

 

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA