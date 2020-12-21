NHL Schedule, 56-game Regular Season, Division Realignment And Stanley Cup Playoff Dates 

On Sunday, the NHL confirmed that it will play a 56-game regular season starting from January 13, 2021. The league and NHLPA came to an agreement on key dates and framework for the upcoming regular season, which is set to end on May 8, 2021, along with the COVID-19 protocols for teams. This leaves little time to kick things into gear as this NHL season will be far from a normal one. Here's a look at all you need to know about the NHL schedule, along with the creation of the Canadian division as part of its realignment.

NHL start, schedule and Stanley Cup playoff schedule

This weekend, the NHL and its players’ association firmed up plans to start up the 2020-21 season from January 13, 2021, and end on May 8, 2021. The NHL's regular season games for the upcoming season, however, are expected to be cut short to just 56 games. The Stanley Cup playoffs are then expected to begin from May 8, 2021, and last into July.

Reports from TSN's Darren Dreger claim that the latest the Stanley Cup final round would be held is July 15. The trade deadline, however, has been scheduled for April 12.

NHL divisions and realignment

The NHL divisions are realigning due to the cross-border travel ban between Canada and the United States. This means there will be one division with all seven Canadian teams and three divisions with the rest of the American teams. Those three divisions will be realigned based on the teams' geographical location.

North ( All 7 Canadian teams)

Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers

Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Winnipeg Jets

East

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Philadelphia Flyers

Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals

Central

Carolina Hurricanes

Chicago Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets

Dallas Stars

Detroit Red Wings

Florida Panthers

Nashville Predators

Tampa Bay Lightning

West

Anaheim Ducks

Arizona Coyotes

Colorado Avalanche

Los Angeles Kings

Minnesota Wild

San Jose Sharks

St. Louis Blues

Vegas Golden Knights

Following a four-month shut down due to the COVID-19, the NHL successfully completed last season with the expanded Stanley Cup Playoffs played in two bubble cities (Toronto and Edmonton). Over the course of the NHL's return to play, the league conducted a total of 33,174 coronavirus tests in those two cities and had zero positive cases.

