NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Sexual Allegations By Woman Cyclist Against Coach

The National Human Rights Commission of India, on Friday, took a suo motu cognizance of accusations made by a top Indian woman cyclist against the national sprint team chief coach of inappropriate behaviour during a camp in Slovenia. The Commission took note of media reports of the same and sent a complaint to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) via email in this regard. Reportedly, SAI has brought the complainant back to India immediately mid-training to ensure her safety.

The SAI has prima facie found the allegations made by the top woman cyclist to be true and terminated the contract of cycling coach RK Sharma on June 8. SAI acted on a preliminary report of an inquiry committee and took action against the accused. Meanwhile, the NHRC observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to human rights violations of the victim sportsperson. The Commission, since taking cognizance of the media reports of the accusations, has issued a notice to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Director-General, Sports Authority of India, demanding a detailed report on the matter.

NHRC demands 'detailed report' on the case

According to the Commission, the report must include the physical and mental health status of the victim in it along with the action, if any, taken in the matter. It has asked the officials to submit the report within four weeks. The Commission also asked if any specialized counselling has been provided to the victim by the authorities. The Commission noted that the Government of India has been actively focusing on women's participation in fields including sports, art and cultural activities etc and upheld the various guidelines issued to ensure the safety of female sportswomen.

“It is strange to know that instead of reining in the coach, the Sports Authority of India reportedly chose to bring the victim back to India thereby depriving her of training overseas for which she had been selected. The Right to Dignity of the victim has purported to have been violated, considering the fact coach and sportsperson is having fiduciary relation, where coach is reposed with the trust to look after the well being and welfare of the sportswoman,” an NHRC release on Friday said.

“If the allegations mentioned in the news reports are true and no action is taken by the authorities with regard to such incidents, other female sportspersons will not only feel unsafe but will be reluctant to complain against perpetrators in future for fear that they may also be called back mid-way during their training,” the Commission noted in its release.

“The subject also falls under ambit of the Sexual Harassment of Women at work place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013, which categorically defines in its Section 2(o)(iv) that work place includes any sport institute, stadium, sports complex or competition or games venue, whether residential or not used for training, sports or other activities relating thereto. The SAI is, therefore, also under obligation to get the matter probed as per provisions of the Act,” it further mentioned.

SAI calls back entire Indian contingent from Slovenia

According to the media reports on June 7, 8 and 9, 2022, the victim was training in Slovenia as part of the Indian team’s preparation for the Asian Championship, set to held in New Delhi from June 18 to June 22, 2022. SAI on Wednesday called back the entire Indian cycling contingent from Slovenia after its action against chief coach RK Sharma for 'inappropriate behaviour' during the training. Sharma, who was hired on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India, was contracted with SAI.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: SHUTTERTOCK/ ANI