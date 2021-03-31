Nick Bosa Goes Official With TikTok Sensation Jenna Berman, Fans Excited About Couple

Nick Bosa will be a key part of the San Francisco 49ers plans come the new NFL season, when they look to make it big after a disappointing last season. And as the 23-year-old continues to ramp up his preparations for the season, the defensive end ticked off a major personal milestone. Bosa has taken the internet by storm after going official with model girlfriend Jenna Berman. Here's a look at who is Jenna Berman and all you need to know about the newest NFL celebrity couple.

Nick Bosa girlfriend: Nick Bosa Jenna Berman go official on Instagram

Defensive end Nick Bosa made his romance with model and TikTok star Jenna Berman Instagram-official last week, in a major milestone for the young NFL star. The San Francisco 49ers shared a photo of the pair cuddling on the boat, with the picture geotagged in Miami. Berman is not visible in Bosa' picture, as the 23-year-old left his followers guessing on the mystery lady. However, TMZ later identified his girlfriend as Berman, who also shared the same image to her Instagram story, according to Egotastic Sports.

Nick Bosa girlfriend has amassed some 268,000 followers on Instagram and over one million on TikTok. According to the New York Post, she’s a physician assistant student and a co-founder of By the Berman Sisters, along with sister Jordan, that specialises in sweet treats. It is unknown how long the couple have been dating but Nick Bosa and Jenna Berman have been keeping it a low profile until now. Meanwhile, the 23-year-old's teammates and friends were excited to see the couple, expressing their shock at their revelation, with Solomon Thomas, Fred Warner and Dre'Mont Jones were some to react to the picture.

Bosa was the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and finished his first season with defensive rookie of the year honours, and a Pro Bowl selection. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old suffered a torn ACL early in his sophomore season, going down during the Week 2 clash against the New York Jets. The 49ers struggled in Bosa's absence, falling to 6-10 in the NFC West, finishing last in their group. The season was a far cry from the 49ers season two years ago when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl following their NFC Championship win. San Francisco will hope to rewind to their highs of 2019, and with Nick Bosa fit and running, the franchise might just be able to turn a corner in the upcoming season.

