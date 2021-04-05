Nico Rosberg CELEBRATES Victory Over Lewis Hamilton's X44 In Desert X Prix

The Nico Rosberg vs Lewis Hamilton rivalry is back in racing but this time as team owners. Rosberg retired from F1 in 2016 after he finally beat Hamilton for the Driver's Championship, thereby ending the three-season bitter rivalry for the championship. On Sunday, Rosberg's RXR and Hamilton's X44 took part in the Extreme E Count Us In Challenge with the former's team coming out on top.

Desert X Prix results: Nico Rosberg RXR wins inaugural Extreme E weekend

The Extreme E Count Us In Challenge focuses on bringing the voices of racing fans, drivers, teams and sponsors to industry discussions and policymakers, to highlight the need for accelerating progress on clean transportation. Nico Rosberg RXR triumphed in the inaugural Extreme E weekend by winning the Desert X Prix's final on Sunday. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton Desert X Prix ended in third place. The season features five events in total with the next event set to take place in Lac Rose in Senegal.

Rosberg took to Twitter to celebrate the victory. He captioned the post, "Sooo happy about what @rosbergxracing managed to achieve this weekend. @molly_rally, @JohanKMS88, and the rest of Team RXR, you guys rock!! P1 victory." One can have a look at the tweet below and see that Rosberg still seems to enjoy every victory over Hamilton. His celebratory reaction seems to indicate that he is pointing towards Hamilton and telling him that he beat him again.

Desert X Prix results: Nico Rosberg reacts to inaugural Extreme E win

Nico Rosberg, who was in attendance in Saudi Arabia, praised his drivers for the win in difficult conditions. The 2016 F1 champion said, "It's insane. Just so thankful for the whole effort the team did this weekend. We have worked together so well and specifically Molly and Johan, what phenomenal driving they have done all weekend. It has been such tough conditions and they have not a foot wrong. Awesome." Rosberg will hope that his team can take confidence from this victory and put in another good performance in Senegal in their pursuit for the overall Extreme E Sustainability Award at the end of the season.

F1 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who is in pursuit of his eighth Driver's Championship this season, will hope that he can continue his own impressive performances after a scintillating victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The next race on the calendar is the Italian Grand Prix on 16-18 April followed by the Portuguese Grand Prix on 30 April-2 May. Fans can view the entire F1 2021 schedule on the official Formula 1 page.