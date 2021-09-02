Nico Rosberg Expects Heated Rivalry At Mercedes F1 If George Russell Teams With Hamilton

It was widely speculated that if Kimi Raikkonen were to announce his retirement from F1, it would vacate a seat for Valtteri Bottas to fill up, thereby leaving a space open at Mercedes F1 for George Russell to join. With Raikkonen having announced his much-anticipated retirement, it is expected that the rest of the jigsaw puzzle will be settled in the coming weeks. Russell is expected to replace Bottas at Mercedes F1 with the Finn, replacing Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo F1. If such a move at Mercedes F1 were to take place, 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg believes that things could get heated up in the next season between Lewis Hamilton and Russell.

Nico Rosberg, who was teammates with Lewis Hamilton from 2013-16 is well aware of what it feels like to team up with the seven-time Drivers' Champion. The 2016 F1 champion insists that the rivalry at Mercedes F1 is likely to be more heated if George Russell were to join Hamilton rather than Valtteri Bottas continuing his partnership alongside the Brit. The Brackley outfit could change its lineup for the first time since 2017 when Bottas replaced Rosberg after the latter's shocking retirement announcement due to the heated rivalry he had with Hamilton.

While speaking to Motorsport.com, Rosberg suggested that the easier decision would be to stick with Bottas, but Russell would make an interesting pairing alongside Hamilton. Rosberg said, "Whether it's Valtteri or George, both of them deserve that seat. Valtteri has been really doing a good job in that Mercedes car. Of course, things haven't gone his way this year, but in general, he's done the job that Mercedes requires. Let's see what they decide. Valtteri would be the easier decision because you know what you have. George is maybe a little bit more exciting decision. Let's see what they come up with."

However, he did insist that the battle in 2022 could be more heated if Russell was picked to team alongside Hamilton. "Yes, if they do take George, then the battle internally at Mercedes would be different, and potentially more heated. If one day he would drive next to Lewis, then it's impossible to predict how he would act in such a situation. It's an extreme. It's completely extremes. Suddenly you're in a race-winning car every weekend, you're fighting against the best of all time, who has been there for like the last eight years. It's an extreme situation. So it really depends from one driver to the other who you would deal with that as a teammate," added the 2016 F1 champion.