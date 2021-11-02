Nico Rosberg Picks 21-year-old Lando Norris As 'future Formula One World Champion'

2016 Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg has predicted that the 21-year-old driver of McLaren, Lando Norris will become the world champion in the future. Norris is having a phenomenal Formula One 2021 season as he currently sits fifth in the driver standings with a total of 149 points, closing following Reb Bull’s Sergio Perez. Norris is certainly an exciting talent alongside other drivers of his generation such as the current championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, George Russell- the future Mercedes driver, and others.

Meanwhile, while expressing his thoughts on the future F1 world champion on his youtube channel, Rosberg pitched in favor of Norris and said, “I mean he is doing such a phenomenal job, so he shouldn’t really worry. He is going to have a great career, future world champion potential you know, and his win will come”. In the current season, Norris is 44 points ahead of his much-experienced teammate Daniel Ricciardo, which is an achievement in itself.

Lando Norris has finished on the podium four times in the F1 2021 season

The 21-year-old came close to his maiden race win in F1 during the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, as he led the race for almost its entirety. However, he finished seventh in the dramatic race after an unsuccessful race strategy in the closing moments of the race. His best finish this season was during the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where he finished second behind his teammate, as McLaren returned with a 1-2.

Even though Norris is yet to win a race, Rosberg’s prediction may turn reality in the future as he has displayed much promise in his race-craft. Taking about the F1 2021 drivers standings, Norris is ahead of the Ferrari twins of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who have scored 128 and 122.5 points respectively. He has found himself a total of four times on the podium so far in the season, which reflects his talents behind the wheel. Meanwhile, the current driver standings are led by Verstappen who is involved in an exciting title rivalry with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Verstappen has scored 287.5 points this season, while Hamilton follows him with a total of 275.5 points.

(Instagram Image: @nicorosberg)