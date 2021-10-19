Nico Rosberg Reveals Who Is Better 'talent Wise', Hamilton Or Schumacher?

Lewis Hamilton has been dominating the Formula One circuit for a while now and has won four consecutive F1 driver championship titles between 2017 to 2020. When he won the F1 Championship last year, the Mercedes icon ended up equaling the legendary Michael Schumacher's record of seven drivers' titles. In the 2021 season, Lewis Hamilton will look to continue his sensational run and win a fifth consecutive title as well as the eighth F1 Championship. If he succeeds in doing so he would end up surpassing Michael Schumacher's record. Many times the Brit and the German have been compared and according to Hamilton's former teammate, Nico Rosberg, the Brit is the better one out of the two.

'Lewis has an amazing natural talent', says Nico Rosberg

Nico Rosberg told Motorsport-Total: "Lewis has an amazing natural talent. If we look at talent, he’s probably the best of all time. And he really builds on that, that instinct is phenomenal with him. A big difference is a diligence. Lewis hates test drives. He doesn’t like test drives. And Michael would drive tests every day, even though he is a seven-time world champion. But because he also knows that you can always learn a little bit there."

Rosberg defeated Hamilton in 2016

Rosberg defeated Hamilton in 2016 while they were both racing for Mercedes and the German is the only one to do so since 2014. Rosberg then spoke about how he won that title and defeated Hamilton in doing so.

"Oh well, I’m not so emotionally attached to it now that I say, ‘Hey, Michael actually deserved to hold the record’. Lewis deserves it too and if he manages to do that, then good," Rosberg added. "I see it more and more as, ‘He was really damn fast, and I can be all the more proud that I beat him with the same car back then.”

Earlier while Hamilton was practising for the Turkish Grand Prix 2021 he said that he will not mind giving up on his successful F1 career if required.

"I've come to a point where I'm willing to risk my career if it helps. For example, to save a life. Or to stimulate the minds of those in power to initiate change that will help the people, those of them Powerful should actually serve," said Lewis Hamilton while speaking to Süddeutsche Zeitung as quoted by AP. "I try not to be someone who just talks a lot. I want to act and drive positive developments. But I'm not Superman. I can't save the world on my own", the reigning F1 world champion added.

(Image: AP)