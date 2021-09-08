Nico Rosberg Takes Epic Dig At Lewis Hamilton For Naming Bottas As 'best Teammate'

2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg took an epic dig at his former Mercedes F1 teammate Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time Drivers' Champion said that Valtteri Bottas was his best teammate in F1. Rosberg said that the only reason for Hamilton to believe that was because the Finn never beat the English veteran. Bottas will be leaving Mercedes F1 at the end of this season for Alfa Romeo F1, with George Russell set to replace him.

After it was confirmed that Bottas would be leaving the team, Hamilton took to his Instagram account to thank the Finn for his efforts in helping the team win four back to back Constructors' Championships. The seven-time Drivers' Champion ended the post by stating that he hopes to win the eighth Constructors' Championship for the team before Bottas departs for Alfa Romeo F1. Meanwhile, Rosberg, who won three Constructors' Championships alongside Hamilton, was unimpressed by the Brit's post.

Nico Rosberg takes an epic dig at Lewis Hamilton for Instagram post

While speaking at a sponsors' event at the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, Nico Rosberg responded to Lewis Hamilton's Instagram post by saying that Valtteri Bottas was his best teammate because he never troubled the Brit. Rosberg said, 'Bottas was super useful' as he never beat Hamilton and was 'super chill'. He ended his criticism by stating that this was the reason for Lewis Hamilton to claim what he did. Rosberg, who won the Constructors' Championships alongside Hamilton from 2014-16, also beat the Brit for the Drivers' Championship in 2016.

Valtteri Bottas signs multi-year deal with Alfa Romeo F1

After months of speculation surrounding Valtteri Bottas' future, it was finally revealed that he would be moving to Alfa Romeo F1 at the end of the season. Reports suggested that the Finn signed a multi-year deal with the Italian team after F1 legend Kimi Raikkonen announced that he would retire at the end of the season. However, Bottas' teammate for next season remains to be decided as Antonio Giovinazzi's contract runs out at the end of this season.

F1 2021 calendar: Italian Grand Prix is scheduled for this weekend

After an exciting Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, F1 fans do not need to wait too long as the next F1 race is this weekend. The Italian Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from September 10 to 12. As things stand in the F1 Drivers' Championship, Lewis Hamilton (221.5) trails championship leader Max Verstappen (224.5) by three points.