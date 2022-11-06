Nike Suspends Relationship With NBA Star Kyrie Irving Over Remarks On Anti-Semitic Film

In the latest development in the National Basketball Association (NBA), global sportswear brand Nike has suspended their relationship with Kyrie Irving over an 'anti-semitic' film. This news comes after the Brooklyn Nets star made some controversial remarks on social media about a book and movie that contains an 'anti-semitic' theme.

Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving

Shortly after Kyrie Irving made several remarks on social media over an 'anti-semitic' film, Nike released a statement, confirming that they were suspending their reationship with the NBA superstar. Their statement read, "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone."

The ramifications for Irving just do not end there as the Brooklyn Nets also suspended him for at least five games without pay after the 30-year-old did not provide any clarification for his remarks. A statement from the Nets read, "We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film."

"This was not the first time he had the opportunity -- but failed -- to clarify. Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organisation, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," added the statement from the Nets.

While Irving refused to apologise during a post-practice media session, he did do so later. Taking to Instagram four hours after the Nets had suspended him, Irving wrote, "To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary."

The 30-year-old went on to add that he was extremely apologetic for making remarks without much 'context and factual explanation.' He said that he had no intentions of disrespecting the Jewish community's history regarding the Holocaust. Irving finished his remarks by stating that he hopes to learn from this mistake and that he takes full responsibility for his remarks.

Image: AP