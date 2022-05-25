Self-belief and hard work always bring success and Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen's willpower to overcome hardships in her personal life has led her to 'golden' glory at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship. The 25-year-old registered an emphatic 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight category (52 kg) to become only the fifth Indian woman to win a gold at the boxing event. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Nikhart Zareen opened up about her struggle and her ambitions to target Olympic glory

Nikhat Zareen shares thoughts on her struggles

Post her Gold medal-winning feat, Zareen has been flooded with congratulatory wishes and among them were messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, "After winning this medal, I am feeling really happy and many people are coming forward and congratulating me so it feels good, especially after receiving congratulatory messages coming from Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and my favourite actor Salman Khan".

During a recent interview, Nikhat Zareen credited her parents for her success as they stood by her during tough times. The World Champion explained that despite the roller coaster journey and the struggles she experienced, she had confidence in winning the medal for her country.

Nikhat Zareen's Olympic dream

Winning a gold medal at World Boxing Championships is not an easy feat to achieve but Nikhat Zareen overcame her injuries and the gold medal feat is just the start of her glorious journey. When asked about making a biopic on her career the boxer denied having one as she has set her target at Olympic glory. She said, "I am not thinking about my biopic as I said in a recent interview I did not achieve much in my life this is just the start. I am happy to win the World Championship Gold medal but like I said but my ultimate target is to win the Olympic medal and when i win it then only I will think about it."