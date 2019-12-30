Nikhat Zareen: I Was Fighting Against The System, Not Mary Kom Or The Federation

After months of war outside the ring, Telengana's Nikhat Zareen locked horns with six-time World Champion Mary Kom inside the ring as they both contended to seal a spot in the upcoming Olympics Qualifiers. The match, on Saturday, ended with Mary Kom defeating Nikhat Zareen 9-1, thereby, securing a spot in India's boxing team in the qualifiers set to be held in China in 2020. However, soon after the results were declared, the Telengana Boxing Association cried foul play and favouritism as Zareen lost the match.

'I was fighting against the system'

Soon after the bout against Mary Kom, Zareen said her fight was not against Mary but against the system which was not giving her a fair chance to contend for the big competitions. While speaking to a news agency on Sunday, Zareen said:

"I never imagined that all this will happen. I never expected that Mary Kom would get so angry on me for going on Twitter and writing a letter to the Sports Minister. It was very new for me. I was just fighting for a fair trial, if she is taking it personally then I cannot comment on it. I was fighting against the system, not Mary Kom or the federation. That's it."

READ | MS Dhoni Fails To Join Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah In Wisden's T20I Team Of 2010s

Further commenting on Mary Kom, Zareen added, "She is a legend so she shouldn't have anything to fear. We are all juniors in front of her. She should always be ready for the trials and be a good example for the youth. Now she has defeated me and gone for the Olympic qualifier and everyone is happy which would not have been the case if she had gone directly without giving anyone else a chance to even assess themselves against her." "We should know where we are lacking and for that, I stood up and raised my voice. There should be a trial before every competition. I lost the bout but I won hearts on that day and I am happy," Zareen said.

READ | Weightlifter Seema Banned For 4 Years For Doping

Qualifiers Results

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) defeated Nikhat Zareen in a split verdict trial bout to make the Indian team for next year's Olympic qualifiers in China. In a bout which had very few clear punches, Mary Kom prevailed 9-1 to make the squad.

READ | War-of-words To Grudge Match To War-of-words Again: Mary Kom-Zareen Feud Still Not Over?

In other results, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) was upstaged by a swift-moving Sakshi Chaudhary. Lather, also an Asian medallist, couldn't cope with Chaudhury's relentless attack. In the 60kg category, former world champion L Sarita Devi lost to national champion Simranjit Kaur. It was once again a battle of pace as Kaur outwitted Sarita with her precise hitting and quick reflexes.

READ | Kiren Rijiju Assures Nikhat Zareen That BFI Will Take A Fair Decision

(With agency inputs)