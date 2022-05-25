In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Nikhat Zareen, who scripted history at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey, stated that her life was like a roller coaster but she never gave up on her dreams. Zareen registered an emphatic 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight category (52 kg) and won a coveted gold in boxing in the finale.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV about her life struggles, the 25-year-old boxing world champion said, "It wasn’t easy for me because my journey has been like a roller coaster. But still, I never gave up on myself. I always took (things) in a positive way and I kept working hard. And I knew that one day I will achieve my dream of winning a medal at the world championship for my country."

"After winning this medal, I am feeling very happy. It feels good that I'm getting all these congratulatory messages from so many people, especially from our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Nikhat Zareen told Republic.

Nikhat Zareen asserts Mary Kom is her inspiration

Nikhat Zareen further added that she drew inspiration from former boxing champion Mary Kom, saying, "I train every day, morning 2 hours and evening 2 hours. Mary Kom has always been my inspiration, she always inspires me to do more and continue to work hard to win a medal for my country." When asked whether she wants a biopic based on her life, the boxing world champion said, "I haven't thought much about a biopic on me. I still feel like I have a long way to go and win a lot more medals. My ultimate goal is to win an Olympic medal for this country. Right now, I'm focusing on the Commonwealth Games."

Nikhat Zareen's career

Nikhat Zareen hails from the Nizamabad district of Telangana. Her journey into boxing began after being inducted into the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Vishakapatnam to train under the Dronacharya awardee, IV Rao in 2009. Zareen was declared the 'golden best boxer' at the Erode Nationals in 2010. From that point on, she has come a long way as she won the gold medal in the flyweight division of the AIBA Women's Junior and Youth World Boxing Championship before picking up a silver in the Youth World Boxing Championships in 2014. Since then, she has won a plethora of accolades, however, none of them will mean as much as the gold medal at a Women's World Boxing Championship event, she said.