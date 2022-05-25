In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, World Championships gold medal-winner Nikhat Zareen made many notable revelations about her career. Zareen scripted glory for India after she won the gold medal for the country at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul. The 25-year-old boxer won the 52-kg finals and became only the fifth Indian female boxer to win a World Championships gold medal.

On being asked about how much inspiration she draws from the Indian boxing legend Mary Kom, Nikhat answered, ”She has always been my inspiration, I always look up to her. Whenever I see her, she inspires me to do and continue working hard for my dream of winning a medal for my country”. It is pertinent to mention here that the six-time champion MC Mary Kon, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha C are the only Indian women boxers to win a world title before Zareen.

'I have never thought about it': Nikhat Zareen on biopic

In the meantime, revealing her views about a biopic, the boxer added, “I have never thought about it, about my biopic, because I said in my recent interviews also that I didn’t achieve that much in my life. This is just the start. Yes, I am happy that I won the World Championships gold medal, but still, as I said my ultimate goal is Olympic gold medal. So once I win the Olympic medal and it will be in my hand, then only I will think about it.”

A look at Nikhat Zareen's career

Nikhat Zareen shot to fame after winning the gold medal in the flyweight division of the AIBA Women's Junior and Youth World Boxing Championship in Turkey. She later picked up a silver medal in the Youth World Boxing Championships in 2014, which was held in Bulgaria. It was followed by a gold medal-winning performance at the Nations Cup International Boxing Tournament held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

She added another gold medal to her tally by winning the 16th Senior Woman National Boxing Championships, held in Assam, in 2015. She also went on to claim a silver medal at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament held in Bangkok in 2019. At the same time, she has also won two gold medals at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in 2019 and 2022.

