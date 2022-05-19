Nikhat Zareen Vs Jutamas Jitpong Live Stream: How To Watch World Boxing Championship Final

India's Nikhat Zareen is slated to lock horns against Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the final of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships on Thursday. The 52kg event will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, where both the boxers will fight to win their maiden World Championships title. Zareen reached the final after defeating Brazil's Caroline De Almeida in the semi-final, while Jutamas won her bout against two-time World Championships medallist Kazakh boxer Zhaina Shekerbekova to reach the summit clash.

If Zareen wins the final against Jutamas, she will become the second Indian boxer after the legendary Mary Kom to win a gold medal at World Championships. Here's some beneficial information to know ahead of the final between Zareen and Jutamas.

How to watch World Boxing Championships final?

The Women's World Boxing Championships final between Nikhat Zareen vs Jitpong Jutamas is scheduled to commence at 8:45 p.m. IST. Indian audiences can watch the live broadcast of the match on Sony Sports Network. For online viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Interested parties can access the content on the video streaming platform by paying a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 299.

Women's World Boxing Championships

The 2022 edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships is being held in Istanbul, Turkey from May 8 to May 20. A total of 310 boxers from 73 different countries are contesting in the tournament for an overall prize pool of $2.4 million. As far as India's performance in the women's category of the World Boxing Championships is concerned, the country is ranked number three with 36 medals, including nine gold, eight silver, and 19 bronze.

Mary Kom of India is the most successful fighter in the competition's history, having won a record six gold medals. In 2018, the legendary Indian fighter defeated Hanna Okhota of Ukraine 5-0 to become the most successful boxer in the tournament's history with eight medals, including one bronze and one silver. Only Felix Savon of Cuba has won six gold medals in the tournament, but he still trails Mary Kom by one medal in terms of his overall tally.

Image: @BFI_official/Twitter