Nikhat Zareen's Father Rates WWBC Triumph As Big Achievement In Her Boxing Career

Nikhat Zareen's wait and patient approach paid dividends as she went on to clinch the World Women's Boxing Championship gold medal. Nikhat Zareen out-punched Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas by a unanimous 5-0 verdict to clinch gold in the flyweight division (52kg). Responding to the monumental victory, Zareen's father Jameel Ahmed, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, spoke about how the result will impact her career and opened up about her tussle with Mary Kom over the Tokyo selection

Nikhat Zareen's father rates WWBC gold-winning feat her major achievement

2011 junior world champion Nikhat Zareen had to overcome a career-threatening shoulder injury, which kept her out of the ring for a year and saw her miss all the big-ticket events. The wait proved to be fruitful and Nikhat's father Jameel Ahmed also rates the WWBC triumph the bigger success of her career so far.

Speaking to Republic TV, Nikhat'Zareen's father said, " We are happy and proud since this tournament was important for Nikhat. With Olympics qualification starting winning the tournament was really important. Nikhat has already been selected for Asian Games and now with Commonwealth Games coming up in July the result is a big achievement for her career."

It is pertinent to mention here that Zareen's journey to the World title had its fair share of controversy as well. It was back in 2019 that she had asked for a "fair trial" for the Olympic Qualifiers. While Zareen was trolled on social media for her move, India's legendary boxer and Olympic medalist Mary Kom had caustically asked "Who Nikhat Zareen?" The trial happened and it was Mary Kom who won the bout and went to the Tokyo Olympics, while for Zareen, it was the case of so near and yet so far.

Speaking about Nikhat Zareen's controversy with Mary Kom, her father said, "Nikhat wanted the trials to be done according to the federation rules and since they were sending Mary Kom directly she decided to object it. The federation should have gone by the rules we had even written a letter which was accepted by president Ajay Singh and conducted trials. Whatever decision happened went in her favour (Mary Kom) which is fine and she went onto take part in Tokyo Olympics.

Nikhat Zareen's career

Nikhat Zareen comes from the Nizamabad district of Andhra Pradesh, which is now in Telangana. Her journey into boxing began after being inducted into the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Vishakapatnam to train under the Dronacharya awardee, IV Rao, in 2009. she was declared the 'golden best boxer' at the Erode Nationals in 2010. From that point on, she has come a long way as she won the gold medal in the flyweight division of the AIBA Women's Junior and Youth World Boxing Championship before picking up a silver in the Youth World Boxing Championships in 2014. Since then she has won several medals, but none of them will mean as much as the gold medal at a Women's World Boxing Championship event.