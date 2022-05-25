Nikhat Zareen's Picture With Six-time World Champion Mary Kom Is Setting Internet On Fire

25-year-old Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen recently became the fifth Indian women boxer to win the World Championships gold medal by winning the finals of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul last week. The boxer had previously mentioned on many occasions that the Olympic bronze medalist and legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom is her idol. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nikhat took to her official Twitter handle and shared a picture with Mary Kom, which set the internet on fire.

Sharing the picture, the 25-year-old captioned the picture by saying, “No victory is complete without your idol’s blessings @MangteC #HappyMorning #HappyMe #HappyUs”. Earlier in the day, Nikhat spoke in an exclusive interview with Republic TV and shared how she gets inspiration from the six-time World Champion Mary Kom. Mary Kon, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, and Lekha C are the only Indian women boxers to win a world title before Zareen.

How did the boxing fans react?

Nikhat Zareen speaks about Mary Kom on Republic TV

“She has always been my inspiration, I always look up to her. Whenever I see her, she inspires me to do and continue working hard for my dream of winning a medal for my country,” Nikhat told Republic TV. She was also asked about her thoughts on having her own biopic like Mary Kom, to which the young boxer had an interesting answer.

“I have never thought about it, about my biopic, because I said in my recent interviews also that I didn’t achieve that much in my life. This is just the start. Yes, I am happy that I won the World Championships gold medal, but still, as I said my ultimate goal is Olympic gold medal. So once I win the Olympic medal and it will be in my hand, then only I will think about it,” she said.

Coming back to the Women’s World Championships 2022, alongside Nikhat, Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda also picked up medals for India. While Nikhat won gold in the Women’s Flyweight 50-52kg category, Manisha won the Bronze medal in the 54-57 kg Women’s Featherweight category. At the same time, Parveen won the bronze medal in the 60-63 kg Women’s Light Welterweight category.

(Image: @nikhat_zareen/Twitter)