Nikita Mazepin's F1 Future In Focus As FIA Bans Russian Flags, Anthem Amid Ukraine War

Formula One’s governing body FIA convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The FIA condemned the Russian invasion and said that the organisation's thoughts are with those suffering in the conflict. At the meeting, it was decided that Russian and Belarusian flags, symbols, and colours will not be allowed to display in any future FIA events until further notice. The FIA also made the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian anthems from all events.

However, Russian and Belarusian drivers will still be allowed to compete under a neutral 'FIA flag'. Formula One currently has one Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin, who competes for Haas. The decision is in defiance of the International Olympic Committee, which has urged all sporting bodies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international sporting events.

"As you know, the FIA is watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and I hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation," FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in a statement.

“We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the events in Ukraine. I would like to stress that the FIA, together with our promoters, proactively acted on this matter last week and communicated accordingly on the Formula 1, Formula 2, WTCR, and the International Drifting Cup. An updated version of the different FIA International Calendars will be presented to the WMSC meeting in Bahrain for approval,” the statement read.

FIA Statement - World Motor Sport Council decisions in relation to the situation in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/HwChHhkla6 — FIA (@fia) March 1, 2022

Earlier, the FIA cancelled the Russian Grand Prix, which was scheduled to be held in Sochi in September this year. "On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances," FIA said in its statement.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia invaded Ukraine last Thursday through land, air, and sea. According to the Ukrainian government, more than 600 civilians, including volunteer forces had been killed so far in the conflict as of Monday, while the numbers on the Russian side remain unclear.

Image: AP