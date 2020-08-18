NIS Patiala Employee Tests COVID-19 Positive

A National Institute of Sports (NIS) Patiala employee has tested COVID-19 positive and has been shifted to a COVID Centre as per protocol.

NIS Patiala's catering manager, who travelled from Lucknow, UP earlier this week, has tested positive for COVID-19 virus on Monday.

READ | Nelson Gets Back To Work As Colts Hold 1st Padded Practice

He along with two other officials had reported back to NIS Patiala after availing leave and were quarantined as per guidelines of Local Health Department and tested for COVID-19 upon arrival.

While the other two employees tested negative, the catering manager's test results came out positive for the virus and he has thus been shifted to a COVID Centre for better treatment and as a precautionary measure.

As he was in quarantine since arrival, he has not interacted with others at NIS Patiala.

READ | Sarita Devi Contracts COVID-19, Takes Heart From Cancer-battling Dingko Who Beat Virus

Earlier, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach posted in Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range had tested positive on July 30 for the new Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). As per SAI, the result of the test was intimated to the authorities by the coach the same day.

According to SAI, the coach had visited the centre’s administrative department only once on July 24. A statement from SAI claims that she did not visit the Field of Play or interacted with any athlete training at the centre and all actions as per protocol have been taken. SAI informed that the centre has been sanitized and training of shooters won't be affected.

READ | Jaspal Rana Gets His Due, Recommended For This Year's Dronacharya Award

Earlier in May, a similar incident had happened in NIS centre in Bangalore where one of the cooks at the Centre died and later tested positive for coronavirus. A number of leading Indian athletes have been staying throughout the lockdown at the Centre.

Among the athletes who are at the facility include India men's and women's senior hockey players and 10 members of the athletics squad who are all training for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

READ | COVID-19 Impact: Boxing's Asian Championship In India Postponed To 2021

Image credits: PTI