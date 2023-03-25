Nitu Ghanghas' father reacts to her World Championship gold medal, reveals Olympics plan

Women's World Boxing Championship 2023: Nitu Ghanghas opened India’s medal tally at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2023 by winning the gold medal in the Elite Women 48kg category. She defeated Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg in the three round bout during the summit clash by dominating the opponent and picking up a 5-0 win. Moments after she won her maiden World Championship medal, her father Jai Bhagwan put out his reaction to the milestone.

As reported by ANI, Bhagwan said, “We are very happy today. Her struggle has paid off today. My dream is to see her win a gold medal in the Olympics”. This was India’s first medal of the day, as the nation looks to add more medals to their tally in the prestigious tournament which is being held on home soil. The IBA Women’s World Championships 2023 is being held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi."

— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Nitu Ghanghas' heroic campaign at the Women's World Boxing Championships

Prior to the summit clash, Nitu overcame Kazakh minimumweight Alua Balkibekova to secure her place. Interestingly, four female athletes from India qualified for the World Championship final in their respective fcategories. While Nitu’s bout against the Mongolian boxer was the first matchup of the day for India, Saweety Bora later fought light heavyweight rival Lina Wang of China.

Meanwhile, two more Indian boxing superstars, Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen will fight for gold medals on Sunday. In a statement about India eyeing multiple gold medals in the final, IBA said, “Home favourites Zareen and Borgohain will feature in Sunday’s finals against Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam and Australia’s Caitlin Parker in the light flyweight and middleweight divisions, respectively”.

“Other finals on Sunday will include the bantamweight encounter between Huang Hsiao-wen of Chinese Taipei and Colombia’s Yeni Arias, an all-Latin American clash in the lightweight division between Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira and Colombia’s Angie Paola Valdés, and the welterweight gold medal bout between Algeria’s Imane Khelif and China’s Yang Liu. Sunday’s finals – and the World Championships – will wrap up with the heavyweight contest between Kazakhstan’s Lazzat Kungeibayeva and Morocco’s Khadija Mardi,” added IBA.