No. 16 Oregon State Will Be Looking For Another Impressive Win Hosting UC Davis

DJ Uiagalelei joked that because of the strong protection by the offensive line, he had enough time to make a sandwich while waiting to launch a touchdown pass in the Beavers’ 42-17 season-opening victory over San Jose State.

No. 16 Oregon State (1-0) could feast again when UC Davis (1-0) visits Corvallis on Saturday.

“They have no weakness, they really don’t,” said Aggies coach Dan Hawkins, who previously coached Colorado and Boise State. “These guys are loaded. They proved that last year beating Oregon at the end of the season. They’re a top-10 football team at least, so it’ll be a tall order.”

The Beavers have a ways to go to make the top 10, and even a convincing victory over UC Davis won’t get them there. Neither would a win next week against San Diego State barring a barrage of upsets of teams ahead of them.

Oregon State begins Pac-12 play in two weeks at Washington State, so these two games are about getting prepared for that part of the schedule. And avoiding an upset that could derail some of their goals.

If Uiagalelei keeps playing the way he did against San Jose State, the Beavers should be fine. He passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more in his Oregon State debut, the first time a Beavers quarterback has pulled off that feat since 1996.

That’s the kind of production Oregon State was hoping for after Uiagalelei transferred from Clemson.

“You better tackle the guy because he’s built like a linebacker,” Hawkins said. “He can run and he can move. The quarterback run game is there and then he can make all the throws. Obviously, a phenomenal athlete.”