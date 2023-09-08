No. 20 Ole Miss’ Trip To No. 24 Tulane Brings Big-game Vibe To Cozy Venue

Tulane coach Willie Fritz had an announcement to make as he prepared for a matchup with No. 20 Mississippi that has become arguably one of the toughest tickets ever for a Green Wave home game.

“Please quit calling me. Everybody keeps wanting tickets,” Fritz said. “It’s a sellout. There aren’t anymore tickets. And that’s great. We’re very excited about it, and so are the players.”

Yulman Stadium — which opened in 2014 and has the look of a cozy English soccer ground wedged snugly into a historic neighborhood — holds about 30,000 spectators. That’s less than half the capacity at the cavernous Superdome, where Tulane played from 1975 to 2013 (and where Tulane beat Ole Miss in the dome’s first college game in 1975). The old Tulane Stadium that was torn down a few years after the Superdome opened held around 80,000.

Yulman Stadium has never hosted a ranked SEC team — and the fact that No. 24 Tulane also is in the AP Top 25 makes this arguably the highest-profile game played there. On top of all that, there is no shortage of Mississippi alumni living in and around New Orleans — Archie Manning and Deuce McAllister, who plan to attend, being but a couple examples.

“It’s by far the hardest tickets since the stadium was built,” Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen said, adding that no previous game at Yulman was “even in the same stratosphere.”

On Thursday, it was hard to find tickets on the secondary market for less than $100. For most other games, excluding homecoming, tickets in some sections run as low as the $10 range.

Fans of good football might still get their money’s worth.

The Rebels routed Mercer 73-7 last week. Tulane posted a 37-17 victory over a South Alabama team that had 19 starters back from a team that won 10 games in 2022. Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt was named American Athletic Conference offensive player of the week after completing 14 of 15 passes for 294 yards and four touchdowns.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin coached the Rebels to a blowout victory over the Green Wave just two seasons ago in Oxford, Mississippi. Since then, he said, Tulane has transformed into a far more formidable foe.

“Amazing job by Willie turning them around,” Kiffin said. “They’ve got really good coaching and they’ve got really good players. Usually if you’re going to have that kind of turnaround, it means you’re going to have a great quarterback too, which they do.”

Fritz said he wants his players to try to tune out the hype surrounding the game and be as steady as they have been since the beginning of last season’s 12-2 campaign, which culminated with victories in the American Athletic Conference championship game against UCF and in the Cotton Bowl against Southern California.

Those big-game victories late last season might help Tulane players “a little bit,” Fritz said. “Obviously, a conference championship game was huge. I’m very consistent in my preparation every week. Hopefully that carries over to the guys. I try to have the same demeanor as I did when I was at Blinn junior college as head coach and playing Cisco in front of 50 people.”