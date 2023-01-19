'No Action Promised & Only Assurance Given': Wrestlers After Meeting With Sports Ministry

The wrestlers on Thursday met Sports Ministry officials in Shashtri Bhawan as protests against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh entered the second day. The wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, met Sports Secretary Sujata Chaturvedi and apprised her of their demands.

In a press conference, Vinesh Phogat said that they haven't gotten any satisfactory response from the government. The wrestlers said that the WFI chief should be sacked and an investigation should be conducted against him.

'Haven't got any satisfactory response from govt,' says Vinesh Phogat

"Today is the second day of protest and we haven’t gotten any satisfactory response from the government. The allegations we have put because they are true. Don't force us to reveal everything in the open. We don't want to narrate what all the daughters of the country had to go through...Resignation is not our only demand. Action should be taken against the WFI President. He should be investigated and jailed. The federation should be dismissed...If forced, we will file an FIR and go to the police," Phogat said.

'Fight against WFI, not govt,' says Punia

Bajrang Punia said that around 5 to 6 women wrestlers are there with them who have faced sexual exploitation. "We have evidence to prove it," he said.

"Our fight is only against the Wrestling Federation of India, we are not fighting against the government. We only want justice," Punia said.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik said that the government did not promise action and has only given assurance. "We are not happy with the response, we request PM sir to ensure justice," she added.

Wrestlers, including Bajrang, Anshu Malik, Sakshi and Vinesh Phogat, levelling serious charges of corruption, mental harassment and 'dictatorship', demanded that the WFI be disbanded and a new federation be formed.

On Wednesday, Vinesh claimed that the WFI president has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for several years, a charge that Brijbhushan Sharan Singh vehemently denied. She also alleged that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Sports Ministry on Wednesday sought an explanation from the WFI and has also directed it to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made against the body.