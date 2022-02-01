No Exemptions Allowed As F1 Set To Introduce Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination For Staff

Following amendments to the FIA rules adopted ahead of the upcoming season, Formula One drivers and personnel are now expected to be completely vaccinated. The FIA rules will be introduced in the new season, according to reports, and will apply to everyone involved in the sport's conduct, including the media and guests. As per reports, no one will be exempted from taking the vaccine, including those who recently recovered from the virus.

“Formula One management will require all travelling personnel to be fully vaccinated and will not request exemptions," a Formula One spokesperson was quoted as saying by independent.co.uk.

This follows the Novak Djokovic controversy, in which the World No. 1 tennis player was deported from Australia due to his vaccination status. The event sparked widespread outrage, with Djokovic's visa being revoked by the Australian government and the Serbian tennis star being denied a chance to take part in the Australian Open. Djokovic was deported from the country because of some alleged irregularities in his travel document and also because he refused to take the vaccine, which according to the Australian government, spreads anti-vaccine sentiments.

Formula One controversy

Formula One was involved in a massive controversy last year during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina circuit. Lewis Hamilton, who was on the verge of winning his record eighth Drivers' Championship title, was denied the opportunity after a last-minute rule change, which saw Max Verstappen take over the Brit and win his maiden championship. Hamilton undoubtedly felt that he had all but won his eighth F1 title after leading for 57 laps. However, everything slipped for Hamilton when Nicholas Latifi collided with the wall and the safety car was brought in. Hamilton was no longer 7 seconds behind Max Verstappen.

When the lapped vehicles were permitted to unlap themselves, Verstappen took advantage and passed Hamilton in the last lap to win the race. Verstappen was able to overtake Hamilton because he had changed his worn tyres just laps before the finish time. Hamilton and Verstappen, who were tied in points before the season finale in Abu Dhabi, finished second and first, respectively on the podium. Hamilton and Team Mercedes expressed disappointment after the race.

Coming back to the upcoming season, a total of 23 Grand Prix races are scheduled to be held in a span of nine months. Singapore, Japan, Canada, and Australia are set to return as venues for the upcoming season after the countries missed out on organising the race for the last years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: AP