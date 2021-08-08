'No Medal, But...': Japanese Man Holds Placard Outside Olympic Village To Cheer Athletes

In an effort to encourage and remind Olympians that the world is in awe of their hard work which has brought them to this platform, a Japanese person has been spotted going around with a poster to cheer up participants at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, reminding them that they are all winners in their own way, even if they don't make it to the podium. The placard has a message that reads: “Good morning athletes! Even if you don’t get a medal, you’re still the BEST!!” Photos of the man holding the poster have gone viral, and he has been praised as a hero for spreading happiness around the Olympic village.

Photos and videos of the man have captivated many people around the world, including athletes, on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Take a look at the image tweeted by the Time Out London. "The Tokyo Olympics has a new star. This man arrives outside the Olympic Village at 7am each day to support Olympians #Tokyo2020," read the caption shared alongside the image.

The Tokyo Olympics has a new⭐



This man arrives outside the Olympic Village at 7am each day to support Olympians 😭#Tokyo2020 https://t.co/wpyMO05YbR — Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) August 6, 2021

“Japanese man greeting athletes with this sign. I’m sure this made their day,” said a message that went viral first on a Reddit subgroup dedicated to the Olympics.

The senior citizen has been waiting outside the Olympic village with his sign every single day since the event began in Japan's capital Tokyo, amid much criticism and complaints from locals about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Time Out Tokyo report, the man, who wishes to remain unidentified, arrives as early as 7.15 am and puts up the sign every time Olympic athletes' team vans pass by. He spends roughly two hours each day at the "huge Harumi 3-chome crossing," cheering on the hundreds of athletes competing in the mega athletic event.

Netizens' Reaction

The online community has lauded him for his dedication, which has garnered a lot of praise for his efforts and even expressed how it made them emotional. A user went on to write, "Is there a nation that takes hosting an event more seriously? As in, individuals taking it upon themselves to ensure guests feel welcome and supported. I doubt it Man, I love Japan!"

Is there a nation that takes hosting an event more seriously? As in, individuals taking it upon themselves to ensure guests feel welcome and supported. I doubt it 🥺 Man, I love Japan! 🙏🏼🇯🇵



ありがとうございました



Image via @mcnuts_ pic.twitter.com/3RYEtay4Ah — Elma Smit (@Elmakapelma) July 28, 2021

"Why did this make me start sobbing?! People can be so darn SWEET!!!!," wrote another user expressing how the picture left them emotional.