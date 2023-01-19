Amid the ongoing protest of wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Republic on Thursday confronted ID Nanawati, Senior Vice President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) & president of Gujarat WFI.

Notably, India's top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik are staging a dharna against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the national capital. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the president and coaches of the WFI and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation. The wrestlers also claimed that they are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws and that whoever has spoken against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been tortured.

Republic speaks to Senior Vice President of WFI

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic, the Senior VP of WFI gave a clean chit to the federation as he claimed the wrestler's allegations are only against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh which makes it an individual case. Coaches are not part of the federation, he added. Calling the allegations cheap, he added the investigation should be thoroughly done and if the evidence is found then the accused must be punished. He further informed that the WFI will convene a meeting on January 22 to discuss the matter.

ID Nanawati claimed, "All these sexual harassment allegations were made by the women wrestlers against the WFI President only. Some media people are dragging the entire wrestling federation into this matter. We have observed no other office-bearers have been accused of anything like this. So, this is an individual case and the wrestling Federation has nothing to do with this. Whatever the agitation they are doing, President has already explained that we made certain changes in the rules keeping in the mind the best interest of the wrestlers and many of them might not like it. This is the reason why such things are happening".

Justifying the federation's role, Nanawati said, "The entire allegation is against WFI President and coaches-- coaches are not part of our federation. So please don't blame other office bearers. I am the senior Vice president and I know, no other office bearers are involved".

While speaking about the action taken by the Federation he said that the Government of India has given 72 hours of the deadline to give an explanation that will expire tomorrow. "We can not call a meeting immediately of all the members right away but have scheduled it for January 22 where the matter will be discussed among us and action will be taken".

WFI Vice President added that he was not aware of such complaints. "I am not against the agitation of wrestlers and investigations need to be done on the allegations because this kind of blame can be put on anyone. It is a very cheap allegation and there should be some proof. If any evidence is found stern action needs to be taken. I don't support such things".