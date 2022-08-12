Nobody From Delhi Govt Came To See Me After I Won Asiad Gold: CWG Medallist Divya Kakran

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari, on Friday, met CWG medallist Divya Kakran, who recently lamented at not receiving any form of support or financial assistance from the Delhi government despite representing and winning medals for the state on several occasions.

Kakran, who won the bronze medal in the women's 68kg freestyle wrestling competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, held a press conference on Thursday, where she alleged a lack of support from the Delhi government. Kakran told Republic TV that despite her performances for Delhi and India, she never received any kind of assistance from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government.

CWG 2022: Divya Kakran accuses AAP government of no help

Tiwari, who is a Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, visited Kakran's residence to felicitate her after the Delhi government refused to do so. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that his government cannot give Kakran a cash reward because she plays for Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP MP, while speaking to Republic TV, slammed AAP's position on the issue and gave Kakran a cheque of Rs. 5 lakh as a reward for her performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Tiwary also requested Kejriwal to go to Kakran's home and give her the cash reward she deserves.

"Divya Kakran has been humiliated by the Delhi government. Had the Delhi government provided her with any kind of assistance at all, she would have won a gold medal instead of a bronze. They have been humiliating athletes for a long time now. You will find too many examples of that. I would like to share an incident. Divya won a gold medal in Asian Championships after which I promised to give her Rs. 3 lakh. I thought if I give her some amount the government will definitely give her more money. However, Kejriwal's government was nowhere to be seen," Manoj Tiwari said.

"Arvind Kejriwal's government has only honoured her with talks. I have a video where Divya can be seen asking Kejriwal and his government for financial support but they never gave it to her. And now that she has won a medal at the Commonwealth Games, they are insulting her. I believe Arvind Kejriwal's government is spoiling athletes instead of giving them support. I am very disappointed. She is from my constituency and they are saying that she is not from Delhi. I request Arvind Kejriwal to go to Divya's home and honour her with whatever cash reward she deserves," he added.

Meanwhile, Kakran heaped praise on Manoj Tiwary for providing her with the much-needed cash reward the last time when she had won a medal. Kakran revealed that she received Rs. 3 lakh in reward from Tiwary in 2015 after winning gold at the Asian Championships.

"I won an Asian gold medal in the sub-junior category. I was the only wrestler from India to win a medal in the competition. I felt so happy. I was not happy because I had won the medal, I was happy because it enabled me to get back the Mangalsutra my mother had put on a mortgage to fund my training. When I returned home, nobody from the Delhi government came to see me, and neither did they give me any kind of monetary reward. I did not receive any call, nothing. I was very disappointed," she said.

"I was on a TV channel. Manoj Tiwary sir saw me and promised to give cash reward. I was not even at my home as I was training in Lucknow when Manoj sir came and met my mother and handed her a cash reward of Rs. 3 lakh," she added.

'Met Kejriwal, but still no assistance': Divya Kakran

CWG bronze medallist, Divya Kakran, produced a certificate that showed that she represented Delhi from 2011 to 2017. In her presser on Thursday, the Indian athlete claimed that she moved to Uttar Pradesh after not getting any help from the Delhi government despite constant reminders.

Kakran also cited examples of other wrestlers who received help from the Delhi government despite not hailing from the state. She claimed Sushil Kumar, Saina Nehwal, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Ravi Dahiya all received help from the Delhi government despite hailing from Haryana. Kakran further claimed that Kejriwal had promised her, in person, to provide her with adequate supplies for her training but the AAP leader never lived up to his promise and kept ignoring her. Kakran showed a letter she had written to Kejriwal to prove her claims.

(Image: Republic)