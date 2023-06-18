After a significant time off from the ring, the undisputed One Heavyweight Champion Arjan Bhullar is back on the fight card. This weekend the fighter will take on Anatoly Malykhin, who in the absence of Bhullar rose to eminence and became the interim One Heavyweight champion. However, there can only be one king of the ring and thus to settle the dispute once and for all the ultimate battle between the heavyweights is set for action.

Ahead of the fight, republicworld.com had an all-exclusive chat with the One Heavyweight Champion, Arjan Bhullar. The champ laid out his views on the comeback, on fighting Malykhin, how he coped with continuous deferrals and also divulged how the undefeated streak of the Russian comes as a motivator for him. Here's his response to the set of questions about the fight.

Q. How excited are you about your much-anticipated return?

Very very excited. It's been a long time coming. So, lots of different emotions but more than anything excited and grateful that I am back.

Q. Was it frustrating in between all these halts and deferrals

Absolutely! I was training the entire time. I am an athlete. Athletes only have so much time to maximise their opportunities so it was very frustrating for me. But first, it was just the business side of things taking a long time, then when I finally got in there , I had an injury and my first surgery ever of my life. But the only thing I could control was my training and I continued to train throughout, the best I could.

Q. What do you make of the fight against Anatoly Malykhin?

Two years ago, it was supposed to be me and him. So, for two years he's been in my head. Although he's had to go and fight other people, he's been in my head the entire time. I was just waiting for this opportunity to get my hands on him because he's been talking, fans have been talking. I need to eventually have a day with him and that day is coming on the 23rd.

Q. It is touted as the battle between the evens. Do you feel the same? Do you think he is at your level?

You need to respect everybody that enters the cage. You have to respect him, he's been in there, he's undefeated, he's finished everyone, he's got power, all of those things. So far nobody has been able to expose him, so you have to respect that because I respect him and his skill set. I've dedicated myself to multiple training camps over these two years. But there are levels to this, as good as he is he's not great, I am great! and I am gonna show that I am levels above him.

Q. Where do you think you have the edge over him?

If you look at him, all his fights, although he has a wrestling background he likes to box, so he has two weapons his left hand and his right hand for me I can do everything, I've wrestled, I can box, I've been in there with Brandon Vera, who is a great kickboxer and he wasn't able to do anything to me. I beat him in striking in his area. So, there are more layers to my game. And like I said there's a difference between good and great and I going to show that.

Q. Will you go for the striking or resort to ground moves in the fight?

We will see how the fight plays out. I am confident that both areas. I have multiple ways to win, I am the more well-rounded fighter and I think that's going to be big-big difference here.

Q. Whether the undefeated streak of Anatoly Malykhin any concern for you?

It is exciting for me. Everyone is dangerous who gets in there obviously. His record shows he's one of those dangerous fighters but it excites me because instead of beating other fighters I may want to beat him and we know the exact goy who took his zero away and he made it personal so I want to shut that mouth.

