Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj To Represent India At The Tokyo Paralympics This Year

IAS officer and Noida DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj has been selected for representing India in Para-Badminton at the Paralympics Games this year in Tokyo and he hopes to bring a medal for the country.

IAS officer Suhas LY on Tokyo Paralympics

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officer of the 2007 batch, Noida DM Suhas LY has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic since his joining in 2020. Now that he has been selected for representing India in the upcoming Olympics Games in Tokyo, he is determined to win a medal for his country.

While talking to the media he said, "Over the years, we have seen that small margins make the difference between winners and losers. I have lost games with a margin of millimetres and won by centimetres. When I complete in Tokyo, I know every player will be there hoping to win a medal".

"I believe in the teachings of Bhagvat Geeta. Do your deed and you will get the results. I am not putting myself under any pressure. If God has brought me to this level, then I am going to put in all my efforts", he added.

He also said that the Tokyo event is gonna be difficult. Although, he was not sure until now about his position at the para-badminton event.

About winning a medal he said, "As far as the middle is concerned, being world number three, it is obvious to hope for a medal. But again, as it is said, you do your duty, the result is destiny."

Who is Suhas L Yathiraj?

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj or Suhas LY hails from Kerala and will now be representing India in the Tokyo Olympics scheduled from July 23 to August 8. 2007 batch IAS officer Suhas is right now positioned as the Noida District Magistrate (DM). He was previously positioned as the Special Secretary in the Planning Department of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow. Apart from being a dedicated officer, he was also given the title of the best para sportsperson of the state.

In 2018, he participated in the Paralympic Asian Games held in Indonesia and won a bronze medal. Furthermore, he has also won the Paralympic Badminton Championship held in China.

(With agency inputs)