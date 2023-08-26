Nolan Arenado Leaves Cardinals’ Game At Philadelphia With Lower-back Tightness

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado left Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning with what the club described as lower- back tightness.

Arenado was 0 for 3. He committed an error on a softly hit ball by Trea Turner in the fifth inning and was unable to get to Garrett Stubb’s bloop double in the second that scored two Philadelphia runs.

Arenado leads the Cardinals in home runs (26), RBIs (87) and extra base hits (52). He was replaced by Nolan Gorman, who was just activated off the injured list because of a lower-back strain.