Norway Women's Beach Handball Team Fined For Not Playing In Bikinis, Officials Decry Move

Norway's women's beach handball team has been fined by the disciplinary committee of the European Handball Federation (EHF) after they refused to wear bikinis during their match against Spain at the European Beach Handball Championship last week. The team wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms required by the International Handball Federation's (IHF) rules. Each player in the team was fined a whopping 150 euros [Rs 13,170] for not complying with the rules.

After the incident, Norway's sports and culture minister Abid Raja hit out at the move and called it "completely ridiculous".'A change of attitude is needed in the macho and conservative international world of sport.', he mentioned in a tweet post the Monday ruling. The President of the Norwegian Volleyball Federation, Eirik Sordahl, said in a statement that in 2021, this should not even be an issue.

The Norweigan federation, supporting the decision of its women's team, said that the NHF stands in solidarity with its players. They added that they will continue to fight for their players to change the rules of clothing so that players can choose their comfort first.. \The team, prior to the bronze medal match at the games had seeked permission from the European Handball Federation but were given a warning.

The rules of the beach handball state that women must wear a top and a 'bikini bottom' which is of a 'close fit' and 'cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg'. The male counterparts on the other hand are required to wear shorts.

The issue spread on Twitter like fire with the fans and notable personalities like tennis legend Billie Jean King coming in support of the team. The legend took to his social media handle and emphasized that the 'sexualisation of sports' must be stopped after viewing the disparity between both men's and women's uniforms.

The Norwegian Women’s Beach Handball team is facing fines for wanting to wear shorts instead of bikini bottoms. The bottoms are not to cover “more than 10cm on any sides.”



The men’s team wears shorts.



The sexualization of women athletes must stop. https://t.co/IZEzbrE0Iw — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 20, 2021

Other people expressed anguish regarding the 'hypersexualised uniforms' of the female players saying 'enough is enough.'. While one person commented that the European Handball Federation needs to 'grow up', others hailed the Norwegian team for standing up against the rules with messages like 'Bravo'.

Bravo Norwegian Women's Beach Handball team for standing up to the rules regarding the hypersexualized uniforms female players are expected to wear while playing. There is no excuse for forcing women to wear tiny bikinis while men can wear shorts. Enough is enough! pic.twitter.com/3j0guEbe8U — JaneDoeMD (@Caerage) July 21, 2021

The Norwegian team has complied with the EHF rules till last March. Clothing has been an issue with women players, especially in beach sports and many of them have deemed it impractical or disregarding. While other associations have not made it mandatory for women to sport bikinis, EHF has till now maintained its stance.

