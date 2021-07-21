Norway's Beach Handball Team Fined £1500 For Rejecting Bikini Bottoms

In a shocking incident, Norway's beach handball team has been fined for flouting clothing regulations at the European Championship. The team of women was handed with €1500 fine by the European Handball Federation (EHF) for "improper clothing". Each player was handed a fine of €150 by the Disciplinary Commission, making it a total of €1500.

Describing the incident the EFH said in its statement, the Disciplinary Commission at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 "has dealt with a case of improper clothing". According to the Athlete Uniform Regulation, bikini bottoms, not shorts, are the appropriate form of clothing for the participating team in the Beach Handball Championship. In the bronze medal game, the Norwegian team played against Spain in Bulgaria on July 19, Sunday.

Bikini bottoms are degrading and impractical: Players

According to the Uniform Regulation, "Women should wear a bikini where the top should be a tight-fitting sports bra with deep openings at the arms. The bottom must not be more than ten centimetres on the sides." However, the players countered the administration's imposition of fine and said that bikini bottoms should not be mandatory as they are "degrading and impractical". They have also demanded an amendment in the clothing regulations of the Beach Handball Games.

The Norwegian team had been planning for weeks to flout the clothing rules as a protest against the double standards against women's clothing in women-centred games. "I don't see why we can't play in shorts," questioned Martine Weelfer, a Norwegian player. "With so much body shaming these days...you should be able to wear a little bit more when you play," she added. Female athletes have often been fined for their outfits being too long or too short. In 2011, the Badminton World Federation decreed that women must wear skirts or dresses to play at an elite level to "help revive flagging interest" in women's badminton game, the New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, Norway Handball Federation (NHF) has backed the players and said that the girls have raised a vital issue that needs to be acknowledged. Norway had made repeated complaints about the bikini bottoms requirement to the international federation since 2006, however, 'nothing has happened," said Kare Geir Lio, head of NHF. "We are the Norwegian Handball Federal and we stand behind you a d support you," the NHF said. The NHF has also agreed to pay the fine on behalf of the girls.

(Input from several agencies)