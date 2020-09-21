NOS Vs LVR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NFL Live

The New Orleans Saints (NOS) will take on the Las Vegas Raiders (LVR) in the last Week 2 game in the NFL this week. The NOS vs LVR match is scheduled to begin at 5:45 am IST on September 22 from the mammoth Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Here is our NOS vs LVR Dream11 prediction, NOS vs LVR Dream11 team and NOS vs LVR Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | On Football: Week 2 Not For The Weak As Injuries Hit NFL

NOS vs LVR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Playing their first home game since their relocation to Las Vegas, the Raiders will hope to consolidate their 1-0 win streak. In their first game as the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr and team narrowly missed a defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers to open their season on a high. After successfully defending all attempts in the third quarter, the Raiders let the game slightly slip away from their hands, allowing the Panthers to score 15 points in the last quarter. They won 34-30, just managing to stave off the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints started their season with a comfortable win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike their opponents, the Saints eased past Tampa Bay 34-23. While the team looks to be in good shape, injury issues have already started plaguing New Orleans. The Saints will miss some major players like wide receiver Michael Thomas and defensive end Marcus Davenport this game. Thomas will sit out tomorrow’s game due to an ankle injury, while Davenport will miss out due to an elbow injury.

Historically, the sides have faced each other 13 times, with the results tied at 6 wins each.

Also Read | Is Marshawn Lynch Still Playing? Retirement Rumours Hound Beast Mode's NFL Future

NOS vs LVR Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

New Orleans Saints playing 11 (Expected)

Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Jared Cook, Janoris Jenkins, Latavius Murray, Ty Montgomery, Michael Burton, Dwayne Washington, Emmanual Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Taysom Hill

Las Vegas Raiders playing 11 (Expected)

Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller, Derek Carr, Jalen Richard, Josh Jacobs, Alec Ingold, Jalen Richard, Henry Ruggs III, Jonathan Abram, Nick Kwiatkoski

Also Read | NFL Hall Of Fame Nominees: Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson Headline First-time Selections

NOS vs LVR Dream11 team

Drew Brees (SP), Derek Carr, Jalen Richard, Jalen Richard, Emmanual Sanders, Jared Cook, Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow, Alvin Kamara, Janoris Jenkins, Taysom Hill

NOS vs LVR Dream11 prediction

According to our NOS vs LVR Dream11 prediction, the New Orleans Saints will win this game.

Note: The NOS vs LVR Dream11 prediction and NOS vs LVR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOS vs LVR Dream11 team and NOS vs LVR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Burrow Sharp In Second NFL Start But Bengals Lose To Browns

Image Credits: New Orleans Saints Twitter