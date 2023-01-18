'Not A Dictator', Won't Quit, Denies It All. WFI Boss Attacks Protesting Wrestling Champs

Amid the ongoing sexual exploitations charges levelled by Indian wrestlers, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh while exclusively speaking to Republic TV denied the charges against him and stated that if the charges against him gets established, he will hang himself.

Denying the accusations, WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, “No sexual harassment has happened. If the allegations levelled against me gets established, I will hang myself.”

Further questioning the wrestlers for protesting against the federation, the WFI boss said, “If the wrestlers were having so much problem with the federation, why did they not raise the issue in the last 10 years?”

“I don't do any dictatorship. My doors are open. Sakshi Malik has come and spoken to me. Vinesh Phogat is accusing me. When an official from the federation harassed them, they should have come to me or should have talked to the Sports Minister,” WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said.

“One complaint has also been filed against me earlier as well that I have not given permission for the constitution of the Haryana Wrestling Federation. I also think that an industrialist is behind all this as the players who used to sing glory about me are making such big allegations against me,” Singh added.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat levels charge against WFI chief; Champions protest

Levelling sensational charges against WFI president, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, among others, on Wednesday accused the WFI president of mentally harassing and torturing her during the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021. Phogat further alleged that the WFI president has sexually exploited a number of girls in the past.

Speaking to reporters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Phogat said, “WFI president indulges in sexual molestation of female players and coaches. I am saying this now, but I don't know if I will be alive tomorrow. Some of the female wrestlers sitting here have also experienced molestation.”

“We are not fighting for ourselves, we are fighting to save wrestling. He interferes in our personal lives and wants to know who our boyfriend or girlfriend is. He keeps asking about our marriage and other personal stuff,” the Indian wrestler added.